With district champion Webb City’s 10-1 loss Tuesday in a Class 5 sectional game against Willard, all-district honors for District 11 were released and Neosho and McDonald County earned two selections each among 18 overall nods for the six schools.

Senior pitcher Jared Stephens and junior shortstop Weston Durman represented Neosho.

On the season, Stephens tallied a 6-4 record and a 2.33 ERA with 92 strikeouts and 12 walks over 60 innings. Stephens made 12 appearances, 10 starts, and he earned victories against Lebanon, St. Mary’s Colgan, Republic, Carl Junction, Carthage, and Springfield Central.

Stephens even gave strong performances in Neosho losses, like, for example, against district rival McDonald County.

In a 2-1 loss to the Mustangs, Stephens allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with a season-high 15 strikeouts and one strikeout over six innings.

In a 2-1 victory over Carl Junction, Stephens allowed one run (not earned) on two hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk over eight innings.

In a 3-1 victory over Carthage, he allowed one run (earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

At one point, Stephens won three consecutive starts against Republic, Carl Junction, and Carthage, all Central Ozark Conference opponents.

State Fair CC recruit Stephens earned over half of Neosho’s overall 11 victories and three-quarters of their victories in conference play.

Durman hit .296 (24 for 81) with 20 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts, and eight walks and 13 strikeouts.

Durman drove in a season-high three runs against Springfield Central and drove in two against Lebanon, Locust Grove, and Tahlequah Sequoyah. He stole three bases against Miami and two against Joplin, Sequoyah, and Ozark.

Starting the year in the bottom half of the Neosho lineup, Durman moved his way up to the leadoff spot by the Mickey Mantle Classic and he remained there for the rest of the season.

Neosho finished 11-16 overall and 4-5 COC.

McDonald County seniors Boston Dowd and Izak Johnson represented the Mustangs.

Dowd, a Cowley signee (Cowley reached the JUCO World Series), earned the victory against Neosho and he allowed one run (earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Johnson, a Missouri Valley signee, pitched a solid game in McDonald County’s 1-0 loss to two-time defending Class 4 state champion Aurora and the Houn Dawgs’ ace Gage Singer. Johnson allowed one run (not earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks over six innings.

McDonald County finished 10-19 overall and the Mustangs lost nine of their last 10 games.

ALL-CLASS 5, DISTRICT 11 BASEBALL

Trason Vogt, Carthage

Ian O’Malley, Carthage

Kale Schrader, Carthage

Grant Jones, Joplin

Josh Wells, Joplin

Tyler Ledford, Joplin

Boston Dowd, McDonald County

Izak Johnson, McDonald County

Jared Stephens, Neosho

Weston Durman, Neosho

Tyler Cavener, Republic

Jared Hughes, Republic

Easton Prevo, Republic

Cade Beason, Webb City

Cale McCallister, Webb City

Devrin Weathers, Webb City

Cole Gayman, Webb City

Treghan Parker, Webb City