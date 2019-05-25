West has dominated East in the first 17 Grin Iron Classic games, including a 42-3 victory in last year’s contest.

West meets East for the 18th time at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7 at Parkview High’s JFK Stadium. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile of the Ozarks, a.k.a. The Tooth Truck.

West owns a 15-2 series edge in the charity all-star game.

The Neosho Wildcats posted a 8-4 overall record last season and reached the Class 4, District 6 finals, where they lost 35-7 to Webb City. Neosho improved by six victories from the previous season and the Wildcats found their groove in head coach Leon Miller’s second season.

The Wildcats earned five straight victories before their district championship loss.

Neosho’s defense completed one shutout (season opener against Ozark) and fell shy of three more with a single touchdown surrendered against Branson, Nixa, and Marshfield.

That’s why linebacker Tre Letts and defensive lineman Kipp Box will represent the Wildcats in the Grin Iron Classic.

NCAA Division II Central Missouri recruit Letts finished with 116 tackles and seven tackles for loss, but what made Letts truly special was his ability to make a play defensively that produced points. For example, his 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the opener against Ozark or his 17-yard interception return for a TD against Carl Junction, both plays made at Bob Anderson Stadium.

Letts, who doubled at tight end on the offensive side, intercepted five passes.

Seneca defensive lineman Elijah Dodson joins Letts and Box on the West.

Offensively, McDonald County will bring two running attacks cogs to the West machine — running back Oakley Roessler and offensive lineman Elliott Wolfe.

Roessler rushed for nearly 1,850 yards and 23 touchdowns on 279 carries with two-event state track and field qualifier Wolfe his leading blocker.

Wolfe ranks fourth among 16 state qualifiers in the discus with a toss of 150 feet, 9 inches at Class 4, Sectional 1 last weekend.

Roessler rushed for 352 yards — believed to be a McDonald County school record — and five TDs in a 38-8 win over East Newton. After four games in the season, Roessler rushed for 967 yards, including 639 in back-to-back weeks against East Newton and Hollister.

Other notable players in the game are Webb City defensive back Alex Gaskill (West), Springfield Catholic quarterback Tyson Riley (East), Carthage linebacker Colton Winder (East), Webb City running back Durand Henderson (West), Cassville quarterback Shannon Haney (West), Carthage wide receiver Jayden Morgan (East), and Parkview running back Blake Delacruz (West).

Gaskill made 110 tackles, including three TFL, with five interceptions and one INT return TD.

Riley rushed for just over 1,600 yards with 28 TDs on 202 carries.

Winder made 145 tackles with 10 TFL, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one quarterback sack.

Henderson rushed for 1,407 yards and 25 TDs on 175 carries.

Haney passed for just over 1,400 yards and 14 scores on 78 completions and rushed for 750 yards and 12 more scores on 105 carries.

Morgan caught 43 passes for 911 yards and 12 TDs.

Delacruz rushed for 1,928 yards and 24 TDs on 235 carries.

2019 GRIN IRON CLASSIC

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7

Where: JFK Stadium, Parkview High, Springfield

Notables: West owns a 15-2 series edge on the East. West players include Tre Letts and Kipp Box (Neosho), Elijah Dodson (Seneca), and Oakley Roessler and Elliott Wolfe (McDonald County).

ROSTERS

EAST

No. Player School Position

2 Seth Stamps Reeds Spring DB

4 Zeke Sappington Carthage QB

6 Jayden Morgan Carthage WR

8 Tyson Riley Catholic QB

10 Garel McGinley West Plains DB

11 Weston Mitchell West Plains DB

13 Andrew Holden MV/Liberty WR

15 Blaize Klossner Rolla WR

17 Cash Calton Camdenton WR

22 Beau Ary West Plains DB

24 Colten Foster MV/Liberty WR

26 Sam Ball Salem FB

28 Trevor Thompson Mountain Grove DE

30 Nic Lewis Joplin ILB

31 Colton Winder Carthage ILB

33 Braden Hufstedler Thayer DB

35 Tallon Heimbach Willard DB

37 Trey Cressman West Plains K

39 Lane Jett West Plains DB

42 C.J. Lee Houston TE

44 Ian Ary West Plains ILB

46 Ethan Sandoval Ozark TE

48 Daniel Cobb West Plains FB

50 Kylan Draper Camdenton DE

51 Ben Moler Reeds Spring ILB

55 Jack Myers Joplin OG

57 Marlin Briggs Camdenton DT

59 Dylan Wemer Joplin OT

62 Justin Miller Reeds Spring OG

64 Luke McKinzie Mount Vernon C

66 Sebastian Agnew West Plains DT

68 Andrew Raney Carthage OT

70 Dylan Scaggs West Plains OT

73 Ivick Chittenden Ava C

75 Jadyn Withrow Joplin C

77 Jacob Swope West Plains OT

82 Logan Armitage Hollister WR

84 Dylan Spencer Thayer TE

86 Shawn Smith Cabool WR

88 Mason Bryant Carthage DE

Coaches: HC/DC Steve Ary (West Plains), OC Scott Womack (West Plains), OC Matt Perkins (West Plains), OL Corey Porter (West Plains), OL Steve Hancock (Springfield Catholic), WR Ryan Smith (West Plains), DB Ethan Smith (West Plains), DB Tyler Spittler (Cabool).

WEST

No. Player School Position

1 Shannon Haney Cassville QB

3 Austin Porter Marshfield WR

5 Blake Delacruz Parkview RB

7 Durand Henderson Webb City RB

9 Alex Gaskill Webb City DB

12 Brock Utecht Marshfield QB

16 Ty Glendenning Lebanon QB

18 Jacob Monroe Webb City TE

20 Truett Gardner Marshfield TE

21 Brenden Weaver Hillcrest DB

23 Anthony Tolbert Cassville RB

25 Oakley Roessler McDonald County RB

27 Tyler White Carl Junction DB

29 Blake Neal Bolivar DB

32 Jaden Duvall Republic DB

34 William Murphy Monett LB

36 Tyler Huffman Carl Junction DB

38 Jayden Ivey Lebanon LB

40 Trent McFall Nixa LB

41 Seth Smith Bolivar LB

43 Tre Letts Neosho LB

45 Evan Kessinger Cassville DE

47 Race Cottingim Lebanon LB

49 Kenesareta Moi Hillcrest DL

52 Brandon Pogue Marshfield DE

54 Tristan Mitchem Nevada DL

56 Elijah Dodson Seneca DL

58 Isaac Morgan Marionville DL

60 Caleb Gouge Lamar OL

61 Matt Miller Webb City OL

63 Jordan Gold Republic OL

65 Keegan O’Dell Marshfield OL

67 Cooper Wallace Bolivar OL

69 Mason Hendrix Cassville OL

72 Kipp Box Neosho DL

74 Malik Culp Lebanon OL

76 Elliott Wolfe McDonald County OL

78 Ethan Day Parkview OL

80 Trey Beachler Nevada WR

81 Austin Hutson Kickapoo WR

83 Tyrone Newburn Parkview WR

85 Jevin Huddleston Parkview WR

87 Brock Pitts Bolivar WR

89 Grant Burkett Webb City P/K

Coaches: HC Cody Bull (Marshfield), TE Wes Beachler (Nevada), OC Nate Thomas (Kickapoo), DB Matt Holt (Marshfield), WR Adam Wright (Marshfield), LB Keaton Patterson (Marshfield), OL Roy Kaderly (Marshfield), DL Paul Lewis (Marshfield), DB Trevor Casterlin (Marshfield), RB Scott Smith (Marshfield), DC Ben Glidewell (Cassville).