West has dominated East in the first 17 Grin Iron Classic games, including a 42-3 victory in last year’s contest.
West meets East for the 18th time at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7 at Parkview High’s JFK Stadium. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile of the Ozarks, a.k.a. The Tooth Truck.
West owns a 15-2 series edge in the charity all-star game.
The Neosho Wildcats posted a 8-4 overall record last season and reached the Class 4, District 6 finals, where they lost 35-7 to Webb City. Neosho improved by six victories from the previous season and the Wildcats found their groove in head coach Leon Miller’s second season.
The Wildcats earned five straight victories before their district championship loss.
Neosho’s defense completed one shutout (season opener against Ozark) and fell shy of three more with a single touchdown surrendered against Branson, Nixa, and Marshfield.
That’s why linebacker Tre Letts and defensive lineman Kipp Box will represent the Wildcats in the Grin Iron Classic.
NCAA Division II Central Missouri recruit Letts finished with 116 tackles and seven tackles for loss, but what made Letts truly special was his ability to make a play defensively that produced points. For example, his 96-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the opener against Ozark or his 17-yard interception return for a TD against Carl Junction, both plays made at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Letts, who doubled at tight end on the offensive side, intercepted five passes.
Seneca defensive lineman Elijah Dodson joins Letts and Box on the West.
Offensively, McDonald County will bring two running attacks cogs to the West machine — running back Oakley Roessler and offensive lineman Elliott Wolfe.
Roessler rushed for nearly 1,850 yards and 23 touchdowns on 279 carries with two-event state track and field qualifier Wolfe his leading blocker.
Wolfe ranks fourth among 16 state qualifiers in the discus with a toss of 150 feet, 9 inches at Class 4, Sectional 1 last weekend.
Roessler rushed for 352 yards — believed to be a McDonald County school record — and five TDs in a 38-8 win over East Newton. After four games in the season, Roessler rushed for 967 yards, including 639 in back-to-back weeks against East Newton and Hollister.
Other notable players in the game are Webb City defensive back Alex Gaskill (West), Springfield Catholic quarterback Tyson Riley (East), Carthage linebacker Colton Winder (East), Webb City running back Durand Henderson (West), Cassville quarterback Shannon Haney (West), Carthage wide receiver Jayden Morgan (East), and Parkview running back Blake Delacruz (West).
Gaskill made 110 tackles, including three TFL, with five interceptions and one INT return TD.
Riley rushed for just over 1,600 yards with 28 TDs on 202 carries.
Winder made 145 tackles with 10 TFL, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one quarterback sack.
Henderson rushed for 1,407 yards and 25 TDs on 175 carries.
Haney passed for just over 1,400 yards and 14 scores on 78 completions and rushed for 750 yards and 12 more scores on 105 carries.
Morgan caught 43 passes for 911 yards and 12 TDs.
Delacruz rushed for 1,928 yards and 24 TDs on 235 carries.
2019 GRIN IRON CLASSIC
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7
Where: JFK Stadium, Parkview High, Springfield
Notables: West owns a 15-2 series edge on the East. West players include Tre Letts and Kipp Box (Neosho), Elijah Dodson (Seneca), and Oakley Roessler and Elliott Wolfe (McDonald County).
ROSTERS
EAST
No. Player School Position
2 Seth Stamps Reeds Spring DB
4 Zeke Sappington Carthage QB
6 Jayden Morgan Carthage WR
8 Tyson Riley Catholic QB
10 Garel McGinley West Plains DB
11 Weston Mitchell West Plains DB
13 Andrew Holden MV/Liberty WR
15 Blaize Klossner Rolla WR
17 Cash Calton Camdenton WR
22 Beau Ary West Plains DB
24 Colten Foster MV/Liberty WR
26 Sam Ball Salem FB
28 Trevor Thompson Mountain Grove DE
30 Nic Lewis Joplin ILB
31 Colton Winder Carthage ILB
33 Braden Hufstedler Thayer DB
35 Tallon Heimbach Willard DB
37 Trey Cressman West Plains K
39 Lane Jett West Plains DB
42 C.J. Lee Houston TE
44 Ian Ary West Plains ILB
46 Ethan Sandoval Ozark TE
48 Daniel Cobb West Plains FB
50 Kylan Draper Camdenton DE
51 Ben Moler Reeds Spring ILB
55 Jack Myers Joplin OG
57 Marlin Briggs Camdenton DT
59 Dylan Wemer Joplin OT
62 Justin Miller Reeds Spring OG
64 Luke McKinzie Mount Vernon C
66 Sebastian Agnew West Plains DT
68 Andrew Raney Carthage OT
70 Dylan Scaggs West Plains OT
73 Ivick Chittenden Ava C
75 Jadyn Withrow Joplin C
77 Jacob Swope West Plains OT
82 Logan Armitage Hollister WR
84 Dylan Spencer Thayer TE
86 Shawn Smith Cabool WR
88 Mason Bryant Carthage DE
Coaches: HC/DC Steve Ary (West Plains), OC Scott Womack (West Plains), OC Matt Perkins (West Plains), OL Corey Porter (West Plains), OL Steve Hancock (Springfield Catholic), WR Ryan Smith (West Plains), DB Ethan Smith (West Plains), DB Tyler Spittler (Cabool).
WEST
No. Player School Position
1 Shannon Haney Cassville QB
3 Austin Porter Marshfield WR
5 Blake Delacruz Parkview RB
7 Durand Henderson Webb City RB
9 Alex Gaskill Webb City DB
12 Brock Utecht Marshfield QB
16 Ty Glendenning Lebanon QB
18 Jacob Monroe Webb City TE
20 Truett Gardner Marshfield TE
21 Brenden Weaver Hillcrest DB
23 Anthony Tolbert Cassville RB
25 Oakley Roessler McDonald County RB
27 Tyler White Carl Junction DB
29 Blake Neal Bolivar DB
32 Jaden Duvall Republic DB
34 William Murphy Monett LB
36 Tyler Huffman Carl Junction DB
38 Jayden Ivey Lebanon LB
40 Trent McFall Nixa LB
41 Seth Smith Bolivar LB
43 Tre Letts Neosho LB
45 Evan Kessinger Cassville DE
47 Race Cottingim Lebanon LB
49 Kenesareta Moi Hillcrest DL
52 Brandon Pogue Marshfield DE
54 Tristan Mitchem Nevada DL
56 Elijah Dodson Seneca DL
58 Isaac Morgan Marionville DL
60 Caleb Gouge Lamar OL
61 Matt Miller Webb City OL
63 Jordan Gold Republic OL
65 Keegan O’Dell Marshfield OL
67 Cooper Wallace Bolivar OL
69 Mason Hendrix Cassville OL
72 Kipp Box Neosho DL
74 Malik Culp Lebanon OL
76 Elliott Wolfe McDonald County OL
78 Ethan Day Parkview OL
80 Trey Beachler Nevada WR
81 Austin Hutson Kickapoo WR
83 Tyrone Newburn Parkview WR
85 Jevin Huddleston Parkview WR
87 Brock Pitts Bolivar WR
89 Grant Burkett Webb City P/K
Coaches: HC Cody Bull (Marshfield), TE Wes Beachler (Nevada), OC Nate Thomas (Kickapoo), DB Matt Holt (Marshfield), WR Adam Wright (Marshfield), LB Keaton Patterson (Marshfield), OL Roy Kaderly (Marshfield), DL Paul Lewis (Marshfield), DB Trevor Casterlin (Marshfield), RB Scott Smith (Marshfield), DC Ben Glidewell (Cassville).