AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MAY 25

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

1 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Singles/Doubles Championships

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 5 Missouri State High School Championships, Battle High School, Columbia

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Washington (Mo.) High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Geneva/Lyon/WTA Strasbourg, 5 a.m., 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Made in Denmark, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: Premiership: Gloucester at Saracens, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal, 8 a.m., NHL (276)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 9 a.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament, 9 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Oklahoma State at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: Virginia vs. Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: Big South championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Charlotte, noon, FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal, noon, NHL (276)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament semifinal, noon, SEC (284)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament, 12:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: German Cup final, 12:55 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Diving: U.S. Championships, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Texas at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup semifinal, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: South Africa vs. Argentina, 1:20 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: Yale vs. Penn State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Senior PGA Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Pure Silk Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: New York City FC at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Arizona at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College tennis: NCAA Championships, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament semifinal, 3:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup semifinal, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College baseball: ACC Tournament semifinal, 4:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Tennessee at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: LSU at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Rugby: Austin at Houston, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Atlanta at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: James Madison at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Mississippi at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Croatia, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• WNBA: Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college tennis: NCAA women’s singles final, 7 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Boxing: Masayuki Ito vs. Jamel Herring, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Kentucky at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference finals: Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour Made in Denmark, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: North Carolina vs. Boston College, 7 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lazio at Torino, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. Japan, 8:20 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship bronze medal game, 8:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA semifinal: Northwestern vs. Maryland, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: AAC Tournament championship, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Women’s soccer: Mexico at U.S., 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Senegal, 10:48 a.m., Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, 10:50 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: ACC Tournament championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college lacrosse: NCAA championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, noon, GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Northwestern at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Boston at Houston, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Big Ten Tournament championship, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Big 12 Tournament championship, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Tennessee at Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Hockey: IIHF World Championship gold medal game, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: PGA Charles Schwab Challenge, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Senior PGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: SEC Tournament championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Senior PGA Championship, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: LSU at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Pure Silk Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: James Madison at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Badminton: Sudirman Cup gold medal final, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLS: Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Atlanta at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Junior hockey: CHL Memorial Cup final, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Mississippi at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Croatia, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Liga MX final: Tigres UANL at León, 7:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College softball: NCAA Super Regional: Kentucky at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: Indianapolis 500, 11:30 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: French Open, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Miami at Washington, noon, ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: NCAA championship, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Nigeria, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Manchester City Youth Cup, 2 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College golf: NCAA Men’s Championships, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school lacrosse: GEICO Nationals semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school lacrosse: GEICO Nationals semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Texas at Seattle (in progress), 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)