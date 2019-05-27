For the seventh straight season, Missouri baseball did not earn an NCAA Tournament spot.

The 64-team bracket was revealed Monday on ESPNU and listed the Tigers as one of the first four teams out, just missing the mark to continue their season.

Missouri ends the year at 34-22-1 and lost its last five games in a defeat at No. 2 Vanderbilt, a home sweep by Florida and a Southeastern Conference Tournament loss to Ole Miss. All three of those conference foes made the field of 64.

The Tigers’ advancement to the SEC Tournament already put them in postseason play, meaning that if the NCAA upholds its one-year postseason ban, they’d have to wait until at least 2021 to make another NCAA Regional.

Missouri appealed the sanctions against the baseball, football and softball programs and a decision on whether any of the sanctions will be overturned is expected within the coming months.

“Extremely disappointed. This team battled all season & came up just short in some individuals' eyes,” a message from Missouri baseball’s official Twitter account stated. “... Already can't wait for the 2020 campaign & prove the doubters wrong.”

The wait to play past a conference tournament continues on from 2012. The Tigers haven’t been given an at-large NCAA Tournament berth since 2009.

Ten SEC teams made the tournament with four of the top six national seeds coming from the conference — Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Two other SEC teams, Ole Miss and LSU, will host regionals.

