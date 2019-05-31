COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two-time state champion wrestler Cayden Auch recently participated in the Stieber Elite Camp hosted by four-time NCAA champion and senior world champion Logan Stieber.

Auch received the invite to a camp designed for elite high school wrestlers to prepare themselves for Fargo and Cadet/Junior World Team Trials.

Ohio State’s brand new Jennings Wrestling Facility hosted the three-day camp.

Stieber retired from competitive wrestling earlier this year. At Ohio State, he won NCAA titles at 133 pounds in 2012 and 2013 and two more at 141 in 2014 and 2015. The Buckeyes won the program’s first team title in 2015.

Auch completed a 39-1 sophomore season with a 4-3 decision against McDonald County rival Oscar Ortiz for the state title at 126 pounds. Auch pinned Helias Catholic’s Alexsey Salaz in 3 minutes, 22 seconds in the semis, won a 15-0 tech fall against Hillsboro’s James Short in the quarters, and pinned William Chrisman’s Jose Muravilla in 1:15 in the opening round.

As a freshman, Auch finished a 52-3 season with a pin of Ladue Horton Watkins’ Jake Mann in 3:02 in the 106-pound championship match. Auch won a 7-3 decision against Kearney’s Garrett Deason in the semis, won a 15-0 tech fall against Van Horn’s Ethan Moses in the quarters, and pinned St. Charles’ Payton Irvin in 46 seconds in his first-ever state tournament match.

Auch enters his junior season with a career 91-4 record.