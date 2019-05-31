The Neosho Lady Wildcats lost their final six and 15 of their final 17 matches during a 6-16 season.
Despite that struggle, Neosho senior defender Taylor Baker earned the Class 3, District 12 defensive player of the year and a spot on the first team of the Central Ozark Conference.
Fellow senior Brooklynn Hughes earned all-conference second team and all-district first team.
Additionally, senior Kennedy Lamp, freshman Breanna Alvarado, and sophomore Shelby Roberts each picked up all-district second team.
The Lady Wildcats lost several close matches, including a 3-2 double overtime verdict in the district semifinals against Webb City.
Lamp and former Neosho standout Ashley Talley — both key players on Neosho’s first district championship team from 2017 who will be reunited next season at Coffeyville Community College — have made the Springfield Demize roster, a semi-pro team.
Talley netted four goals and had two assists during her freshman season at Coffeyville.
ALL-COC GIRLS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
Molly Duncan, Branson
Addie Tholen, Carl Junction
Brianna Marquez, Carthage
Emma Briley, Joplin
Taylor Baker, Neosho
Erica Hartley, Nixa
Hannah Lannutti, Nixa
Lexie Rasmussen, Nixa
Keeley Combs, Ozark
Jadyn Easley, Ozark
Shannon Murphy, Ozark
Anna Jones, Republic
Grace Lightfoot, Republic
Mileah Metcalf, Webb City
Emily Oedewaldt, Willard
Hannah Bird, Willard
SECOND TEAM
Elaina Knipple, Branson
Izabella Burgess, Carl Junction
Jenari Lopez, Carthage
Hallie Patrick, Carthage
Ashley Beebe, Joplin
Ella Hafer, Joplin
Brooklynn Hughes, Neosho
Erin Crawford, Nixa
Annslee Glenn, Nixa
Lizzy Shaw, Nixa
Ashley McCulloch, Ozark
Ava Scott, Ozark
Regan Holmes, Republic
Sarah Hicks, Republic
Jada Holloman, Willard
Regan Puckett, Willard
HONORABLE MENTION
Katherine Cartright, Carthage
Liz Davis, Nixa
Riley McClintock, Nixa
Peyton Lane, Ozark
Clara Fronabarger, Republic
Allison Cundy, Webb City
Katelyn Kershner, Willard
ALL-CLASS 3, DISTRICT 12 GIRLS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
Addie Tholen, Carl Junction
Izabella Burgess, Carl Junction
Ashley Stokes, Carl Junction
Emma Lewis, Carl Junction
Dani Wrensch, Carl Junction
Mileah Metcalfe, Webb City
Anna Bemo, Webb City
Shyla Levens, Webb City
Taylor Baker, Neosho
Brooklynn Hughes, Neosho
Baylee Payne, McDonald County
Leslie Yousey, McDonald County
SECOND TEAM
Kaylee Cronister, Carl Junction
Kadynce Arnold, Carl Junction
Tessa Miller, Carl Junction
Emma Lacey, Carl Junction
Allison Cundy, Webb City
Sage Cranford, Webb City
Velissia Perez, Webb City
Kennedy Lamp, Neosho
Breanna Alvarado, Neosho
Shelby Roberts, Neosho
Aaliyah Rubio, McDonald County
Ava Smith, McDonald County
Player of the Year: Addie Tholen, Carl Junction
Offensive Player of the Year: Mileah Metcalf, Webb City
Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Baker, Neosho
Goalkeeper of the Year: Ashley Stokes, Carl Junction
Coach of the Year: Ed Miller, Carl Junction