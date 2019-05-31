The Neosho Lady Wildcats lost their final six and 15 of their final 17 matches during a 6-16 season.

Despite that struggle, Neosho senior defender Taylor Baker earned the Class 3, District 12 defensive player of the year and a spot on the first team of the Central Ozark Conference.

Fellow senior Brooklynn Hughes earned all-conference second team and all-district first team.

Additionally, senior Kennedy Lamp, freshman Breanna Alvarado, and sophomore Shelby Roberts each picked up all-district second team.

The Lady Wildcats lost several close matches, including a 3-2 double overtime verdict in the district semifinals against Webb City.

Lamp and former Neosho standout Ashley Talley — both key players on Neosho’s first district championship team from 2017 who will be reunited next season at Coffeyville Community College — have made the Springfield Demize roster, a semi-pro team.

Talley netted four goals and had two assists during her freshman season at Coffeyville.

ALL-COC GIRLS SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

Molly Duncan, Branson

Addie Tholen, Carl Junction

Brianna Marquez, Carthage

Emma Briley, Joplin

Taylor Baker, Neosho

Erica Hartley, Nixa

Hannah Lannutti, Nixa

Lexie Rasmussen, Nixa

Keeley Combs, Ozark

Jadyn Easley, Ozark

Shannon Murphy, Ozark

Anna Jones, Republic

Grace Lightfoot, Republic

Mileah Metcalf, Webb City

Emily Oedewaldt, Willard

Hannah Bird, Willard

SECOND TEAM

Elaina Knipple, Branson

Izabella Burgess, Carl Junction

Jenari Lopez, Carthage

Hallie Patrick, Carthage

Ashley Beebe, Joplin

Ella Hafer, Joplin

Brooklynn Hughes, Neosho

Erin Crawford, Nixa

Annslee Glenn, Nixa

Lizzy Shaw, Nixa

Ashley McCulloch, Ozark

Ava Scott, Ozark

Regan Holmes, Republic

Sarah Hicks, Republic

Jada Holloman, Willard

Regan Puckett, Willard

HONORABLE MENTION

Katherine Cartright, Carthage

Liz Davis, Nixa

Riley McClintock, Nixa

Peyton Lane, Ozark

Clara Fronabarger, Republic

Allison Cundy, Webb City

Katelyn Kershner, Willard

ALL-CLASS 3, DISTRICT 12 GIRLS SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

Addie Tholen, Carl Junction

Izabella Burgess, Carl Junction

Ashley Stokes, Carl Junction

Emma Lewis, Carl Junction

Dani Wrensch, Carl Junction

Mileah Metcalfe, Webb City

Anna Bemo, Webb City

Shyla Levens, Webb City

Taylor Baker, Neosho

Brooklynn Hughes, Neosho

Baylee Payne, McDonald County

Leslie Yousey, McDonald County

SECOND TEAM

Kaylee Cronister, Carl Junction

Kadynce Arnold, Carl Junction

Tessa Miller, Carl Junction

Emma Lacey, Carl Junction

Allison Cundy, Webb City

Sage Cranford, Webb City

Velissia Perez, Webb City

Kennedy Lamp, Neosho

Breanna Alvarado, Neosho

Shelby Roberts, Neosho

Aaliyah Rubio, McDonald County

Ava Smith, McDonald County

Player of the Year: Addie Tholen, Carl Junction

Offensive Player of the Year: Mileah Metcalf, Webb City

Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Baker, Neosho

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ashley Stokes, Carl Junction

Coach of the Year: Ed Miller, Carl Junction