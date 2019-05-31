The Joplin Outlaws opened their 2019 season on the road Thursday with a doubleheader against Springfield and the Outlaws play their home opener Friday night against the Midwest Nationals at historic Joe Becker Stadium.

Two players recently added to the Outlaws roster are infielder Freilin Cabrera and pitcher Nozomu Yamauchi, both lending an international flavor to a roster populated by several players from Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Dominican Republic native Cabrera enjoyed two outstanding seasons at Crowder and he recently sparked the Roughriders to a Region 16 title with a go-ahead hit in the championship game against State Fair. During the season, Cabrera batted .396 (89-225) with 69 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 75 RBI, 17 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 32 stolen bases in 37 attempts. Cabrera did all that damage in 58 games played.

Yamauchi’s a southpaw from Tohoku Gakuin University, a private university in Sendai, Japan.

Area players of note: pitchers Broc Ginavan (Frontenac), Hunter Hatfield (Pierce City), Tyler McGrew (Joplin), Dalton Weaver (Riverton), and Jared Wells (Carl Junction); catchers Ryan Cedeno (Pittsburg) and Alex Wheeler (Stockton).

After playing their opener on the road, the Outlaws are scheduled to play their next 13 games at Joe Becker and June’s schedule includes 17 home games.

The MINK League features eight teams and two divisions: Chillicothe, Clarinda (Iowa), Sedalia, and St. Joseph in the North and Jefferson City, Joplin, Nevada, and Ozark in the South. The Bombers of Sedalia won the league championship last season and Santiago Garcia took player of the year.

This season’s all-star game is slated for June 26 in St. Joseph. The Outlaws hosted last season.

Joplin and Nevada are scheduled to return to Arvest Ballpark (home of the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals) for a Fourth of July exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

2019 JOPLIN OUTLAWS

ROSTER

No. Player Pos. College

1 Alec Capshaw OF Park

2 Zack Ehlen OF Central Missouri

3 Nozomu Yamauchi P Tohoku Gatuin

4 Mike Million OF Missouri Southern

5 Hunter Hatfield P Arkansas-Pine Bluff

6 Ryan Lorber C Grand Valley State

7 Alex Wheeler C Missouri Southern

8 Dalton Weaver P Pittsburg State

9 Freilin Cabrera IF Crowder

10 Parker Dunn IF Cowley College

11 Damian Acosta P Garden City CC

12 Austin Gottula P Highland CC

13 Tyler McGrew P Pittsburg State

14 Sam Stonskas IF Blackhawk

15 Brett Biggs P Seminole State

16 Brendon Timmons P Highland CC

17 Tyler Gum P Oklahoma Wesleyan

18 Joe Kinder IF Missouri Southern

19 Marcos Villegas OF Oral Roberts

20 Quest Mock P Incarnate Word

21 Ryan Cedeno OF Pittsburg State

22 Cristian Quero P Crowder

24 Jack Hanstad IF East Texas Baptist

25 Preston Rosales P Arkansas-Fort Smith

27 David Butterfield IF Harding

28 Chase Plymell P Central Missouri

30 Ernie Geraci IF Farmingdale State

34 Austin Neal P Cowley College

36 Josh Bortka P Cowley College

37 John Prudhom IF Central Missouri

38 Gavin Kinney P Palomar College

39 Jared Wells P Highland CC

40 Donovan Sutti IF Neosho County

41 Cole Gacke P Missouri Southern

Broc Ginavan P Labette CC

Grant Wilson P Cowley College

Head Coach: Danny Weaver

Pitching Coach: Jason Immekus

SCHEDULE

May 30 — at Springfield (DH)

May 31 — vs. Midwest Nationals

June 1 — vs. Sedalia

June 3 — vs. St. Joseph

June 4 — vs. St. Joseph

June 5 — vs. St. Joseph

June 6 — vs. Jefferson City

June 7 — vs. Springfield Cobras

June 8 — vs. Springfield Wild

June 11 — vs. Chillicothe

June 12 — vs. Chillicothe

June 13 — vs. Chillicothe

June 14 — vs. Nevada

June 15 — vs. Joplin Playmakers

June 16 — at Nevada

June 17 — vs. Ozark

June 18 — vs. Sedalia

June 19 — at Chillicothe

June 20 — at Chillicothe

June 21 — at Clarinda

June 22 — at Clarinda

June 23 — at Clarinda

June 26 — All-Star Game at St. Joseph

June 27 — vs. Clarinda

June 28 — vs. Clarinda

June 29 — at Ozark

July 2 — at Ozark

July 3 — at Nevada

July 4 — vs. Nevada (Arvest Ballpark)

July 5 — vs. Nevada

July 6 — vs. Nevada

July 7 — vs. Ozark

July 8 — vs. Ozark

July 9 — vs. Jefferson City

July 10 — vs. Jefferson City

July 12 — at St. Joseph

July 13 — at St. Joseph

July 14 — at Sedalia

July 15 — at Sedalia

July 16 — at Sedalia

July 17 — at Jefferson City

July 18 — at Jefferson City

July 19 — at Jefferson City

July 20 — at Nevada

July 21 — Open / League Rain Day

July 22 — Open / League Rain Day

July 23 — Divisional Playoff Game No. 1

July 24 — Divisional Playoff Game No. 2

July 25 — League Championship Game

July 26 — League Championship Game

July 27 — League Championship Game