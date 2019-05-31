The Joplin Outlaws opened their 2019 season on the road Thursday with a doubleheader against Springfield and the Outlaws play their home opener Friday night against the Midwest Nationals at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
Two players recently added to the Outlaws roster are infielder Freilin Cabrera and pitcher Nozomu Yamauchi, both lending an international flavor to a roster populated by several players from Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Dominican Republic native Cabrera enjoyed two outstanding seasons at Crowder and he recently sparked the Roughriders to a Region 16 title with a go-ahead hit in the championship game against State Fair. During the season, Cabrera batted .396 (89-225) with 69 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 75 RBI, 17 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 32 stolen bases in 37 attempts. Cabrera did all that damage in 58 games played.
Yamauchi’s a southpaw from Tohoku Gakuin University, a private university in Sendai, Japan.
Area players of note: pitchers Broc Ginavan (Frontenac), Hunter Hatfield (Pierce City), Tyler McGrew (Joplin), Dalton Weaver (Riverton), and Jared Wells (Carl Junction); catchers Ryan Cedeno (Pittsburg) and Alex Wheeler (Stockton).
After playing their opener on the road, the Outlaws are scheduled to play their next 13 games at Joe Becker and June’s schedule includes 17 home games.
The MINK League features eight teams and two divisions: Chillicothe, Clarinda (Iowa), Sedalia, and St. Joseph in the North and Jefferson City, Joplin, Nevada, and Ozark in the South. The Bombers of Sedalia won the league championship last season and Santiago Garcia took player of the year.
This season’s all-star game is slated for June 26 in St. Joseph. The Outlaws hosted last season.
Joplin and Nevada are scheduled to return to Arvest Ballpark (home of the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals) for a Fourth of July exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
2019 JOPLIN OUTLAWS
ROSTER
No. Player Pos. College
1 Alec Capshaw OF Park
2 Zack Ehlen OF Central Missouri
3 Nozomu Yamauchi P Tohoku Gatuin
4 Mike Million OF Missouri Southern
5 Hunter Hatfield P Arkansas-Pine Bluff
6 Ryan Lorber C Grand Valley State
7 Alex Wheeler C Missouri Southern
8 Dalton Weaver P Pittsburg State
9 Freilin Cabrera IF Crowder
10 Parker Dunn IF Cowley College
11 Damian Acosta P Garden City CC
12 Austin Gottula P Highland CC
13 Tyler McGrew P Pittsburg State
14 Sam Stonskas IF Blackhawk
15 Brett Biggs P Seminole State
16 Brendon Timmons P Highland CC
17 Tyler Gum P Oklahoma Wesleyan
18 Joe Kinder IF Missouri Southern
19 Marcos Villegas OF Oral Roberts
20 Quest Mock P Incarnate Word
21 Ryan Cedeno OF Pittsburg State
22 Cristian Quero P Crowder
24 Jack Hanstad IF East Texas Baptist
25 Preston Rosales P Arkansas-Fort Smith
27 David Butterfield IF Harding
28 Chase Plymell P Central Missouri
30 Ernie Geraci IF Farmingdale State
34 Austin Neal P Cowley College
36 Josh Bortka P Cowley College
37 John Prudhom IF Central Missouri
38 Gavin Kinney P Palomar College
39 Jared Wells P Highland CC
40 Donovan Sutti IF Neosho County
41 Cole Gacke P Missouri Southern
Broc Ginavan P Labette CC
Grant Wilson P Cowley College
Head Coach: Danny Weaver
Pitching Coach: Jason Immekus
SCHEDULE
May 30 — at Springfield (DH)
May 31 — vs. Midwest Nationals
June 1 — vs. Sedalia
June 3 — vs. St. Joseph
June 4 — vs. St. Joseph
June 5 — vs. St. Joseph
June 6 — vs. Jefferson City
June 7 — vs. Springfield Cobras
June 8 — vs. Springfield Wild
June 11 — vs. Chillicothe
June 12 — vs. Chillicothe
June 13 — vs. Chillicothe
June 14 — vs. Nevada
June 15 — vs. Joplin Playmakers
June 16 — at Nevada
June 17 — vs. Ozark
June 18 — vs. Sedalia
June 19 — at Chillicothe
June 20 — at Chillicothe
June 21 — at Clarinda
June 22 — at Clarinda
June 23 — at Clarinda
June 26 — All-Star Game at St. Joseph
June 27 — vs. Clarinda
June 28 — vs. Clarinda
June 29 — at Ozark
July 2 — at Ozark
July 3 — at Nevada
July 4 — vs. Nevada (Arvest Ballpark)
July 5 — vs. Nevada
July 6 — vs. Nevada
July 7 — vs. Ozark
July 8 — vs. Ozark
July 9 — vs. Jefferson City
July 10 — vs. Jefferson City
July 12 — at St. Joseph
July 13 — at St. Joseph
July 14 — at Sedalia
July 15 — at Sedalia
July 16 — at Sedalia
July 17 — at Jefferson City
July 18 — at Jefferson City
July 19 — at Jefferson City
July 20 — at Nevada
July 21 — Open / League Rain Day
July 22 — Open / League Rain Day
July 23 — Divisional Playoff Game No. 1
July 24 — Divisional Playoff Game No. 2
July 25 — League Championship Game
July 26 — League Championship Game
July 27 — League Championship Game