The Big 8 Conference released its first-ever postseason baseball honors for the West Division and several players from East Newton, McDonald County, and Seneca earned selections.

East Newton sophomore infielder Ethan Brummett, senior outfielder Brett Pendergraft, and junior catcher Hunter Liveoak took first team, junior pitcher Kaden Cook second team, and pitcher Brummett and junior infielder Zeke Chiles honorable mention.

McDonald County picked up three selections: senior pitcher Izak Johnson first team, junior designated hitter Kameron Hopkins second team, and senior infielder Boston Dowd honorable mention.

Seneca split six selections evenly between first and second team: junior outfielder Monty Mailes, senior designated hitter Alex Cook, and junior utility Daythen Long first and senior pitcher and outfielder Gavin Clouse and senior infielder Parker Wolfinbarger.

Big 8 West champion Monett swept both top awards, Corey Spain named player of the year and Michael Calhoun coach of the year. Monett won a district title and reached the Class 4 quarters.

— East Newton, under new head coach Jordan Savage, improved by 10 wins from the previous season and the Patriots’ 12-9 overall record marked their best season since 2014.

Pendergraft, an unanimous first team selection, finished with 22 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, four home runs, 16 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. Pendergraft won MVP of the Miners Division of the Mickey Mantle Classic, in the inaugural season of the Mantle Classic’s third division. The Patriots earned 25 percent of their season’s wins en route to a Mantle Classic title.

Brummett scored 14 runs and had 16 RBI, six doubles, and seven stolen bases.

Liveoak finished with 22 runs scored, five doubles, four RBI, and eight stolen bases.

Cook scored eight runs and tallied five doubles, seven RBI, and one stolen bases. On the mound, he struck out 13 and surrendered two runs (both earned) on two hits over six innings against Pierce City.

Chiles drove in 16 runs and added five runs scored, four doubles, and four steals.

— Seneca finished 14-12 overall and the Indians played their best at the beginning and near the end of their season, logging 11 wins between their first five and final eight games (11-2).

Mailes, an unanimous first team selection, packed a punch mostly from the leadoff spot with 31 runs scored, six doubles, three triples, two home runs, 15 RBI, and 35 stolen bases.

Cook finished with 21 runs scored, one double, 15 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. He came through with a game-winning hit late in the regular season against district and former conference rival Carl Junction.

Long hit eight doubles, one triple, and one home run en route to 15 runs scored and 15 RBI, and he added four stolen bases.

Clouse had 20 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, 13 RBI, and 22 stolen bases offensively and on the mound, he finished 5-3 overall with a 2.08 ERA and 75 strikeouts and 22 walks over 47 2/3 innings. Clouse combined for 26 strikeouts in consecutive outings against Cassville and his 14-strikeout complete game performance earned Seneca a spot in the district semifinals.

Wolfinbarger finished with 26 runs scored, eight doubles, 15 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, his season highlighted by four runs scored and five stolen bases during a 17-7 victory over Lamar.

— McDonald County struggled down the stretch with losses in nine of the final 10 games, the Mustangs’ only win 6-2 against Nevada.

During that stretch, however, senior pitcher Johnson found himself dueling with Aurora senior and Crowder commit Gage Singer.

Johnson and Singer each allowed only four hits, but Aurora gave Johnson the loss by scoring the only run in the second inning.

Gatorade recently awarded Singer its player of the year award for Missouri.

Johnson earned the win against Nevada with two runs allowed (both earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

ALL-BIG 8 WEST BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Corey Spain, Monett (U)

P: Dale Slater, Monett (U)

P: Izak Johnson, McDonald County

IF: Bowen Preddy, Cassville (U)

IF: Wesley Merriman, Monett (U)

IF: Case Tucker, Lamar (U)

IF: Ethan Brummett, East Newton

OF: Brett Pendergraft, East Newton (U)

OF: Monty Mailes, Seneca (U)

OF: Alex Rivera, Monett

C: Hunter Liveoak, East Newton

DH: Alex Cook, Seneca

UT: Daythen Long, Seneca

Player of the Year: Corey Spain, Monett

Coach of the Year: Michael Calhoun, Monett

SECOND TEAM

P: Gavin Clouse, Seneca

P: Kaden Cook, East Newton

P: Zac Acheson, Cassville

IF: Karter Brink, Monett

IF: Parker Wolfinbarger, Seneca

IF: Donte Stahl, Lamar

IF: Lane McNeley, Nevada

OF: Grant Miller, Nevada

OF: Estin McBroom, Monett

OF: Gavin Clouse, Seneca

C: Duncan Gepner, Lamar

DH: Kameron Hopkins, McDonald County

UT: Carson Roller, Cassville

UT: Wyatt Hull, Lamar

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Case Tucker, Lamar

P: Grant Miller, Nevada

P: Ethan Brummett, East Newton

IF: Zac Acheson, Cassville

IF: Boston Dowd, McDonald County

IF: Alejandro Groomer, Monett

IF: Zeke Chiles, East Newton

OF: Jayden Ast, Nevada

OF: Elijah Nadurata, Nevada

C: Jarrod Wallace, Cassville

DH: William Daingerfield, Monett