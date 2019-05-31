In recent seasons, it seems like former Crowder players have had the chance to make an impact on the NCAA Division I baseball championship.

This season, two players from Crowder’s 2017 JUCO World Series qualifier play on teams making the grade for the 64-team tournament.

Ole Miss senior second baseman Jacob Adams and the Rebels (37-25) return to the tournament and they host No. 4 seed Jacksonville State (37-21) on Friday night.

The Fighting Camels of Campbell (35-19) swept both Big South Conference regular season and tournament titles and they are the No. 3 seed in the Greenville regional hosted by East Carolina. Campbell takes on No. 2 NC State (42-17) on Friday. The Fighting Camels’ roster includes reserve outfielder and Monett native Cameron Witt.

On the season, Adams owns a .208 average (27 for 130) with 20 runs scored, five doubles, 15 RBI, 24 walks and 35 strikeouts, and four stolen bases in six attempts.

Adams and the Rebels no doubt hope the 5-foot-10, 170-pound middle infielder comes through with a repeat of last season’s performance at regionals. He knocked a RBI triple and scored a run in Ole Miss’ regional opener against Saint Louis. Adams earned a spot on the regional all-tournament team.

This season, Ole Miss enjoyed a memorable SEC Tournament run, staving off elimination by defeating three straight ranked opponents — No. 15 Texas A&M 1-0, No. 4 Arkansas 3-2, and No. 7 Georgia 5-3 — en route to the championship game against No. 2 Vanderbilt. Ole Miss stormed out to a 9-1 lead, but the Commodores came all the way back to claim a 11-10 victory and SEC title.

The Rebels are the No. 12 seed overall this season.

Jacksonville State won the Ohio Valley Conference and the Gamecocks enter the regional on a 12-game winning streak. The Gamecocks are 26-7 since late April.

In his first season at Campbell, Witt owns a .206 average (14-68) with 12 runs scored, three doubles, eight RBI, eight walks and 18 strikeouts, and three steals in four attempts.

Campbell split two games against NC State in the regular season, a 10-1 loss in late February and a 5-3 win in early May.

The Fighting Camels also split two games against top seed East Carolina (43-15), winning 7-6 in February and losing 4-3 in May.

Quinnipiac — from Hamden, Connecticut — must feel weird being the only team outside North Carolina in this regional.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles, coached by Neosho and Crowder alum Scott Berry, take a 38-19 overall record into the Baton Rouge regional and open against Arizona State (37-17).

Southern Miss recently won its third Conference USA title in four seasons and the Golden Eagles have made four straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Southern Miss and Arizona State have never faced each other before Friday.