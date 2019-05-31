BILOXI, Miss. — Former Crowder and current Marshall shortstop Elvis Peralta was named to the Conference USA all-tournament team.

Peralta batted .429 (6 for 14) in the tournament with a .529 on-base and a .571 slugging percentage. Peralta struck out just once in 17 plate appearances.

Peralta’s shining day came in the longest game in Conference USA history — 4 hours, 49 minutes — that Marshall won in 12 innings against Louisiana Tech. Peralta finished 4-6 with two doubles and one RBI, but that’s not his biggest contribution to the Thundering Herd victory. In the bottom of the 11th, Peralta came through with a diving stop to save the game and give Marshall a chance in the 12th.

Peralta was the only all-tournament selection from a non-semifinal team.

Southern Miss’ Matt Wallner earned MVP and the other Golden Eagles named all-tournament were Danny Lynch, Fred Franklin, Bryant Bowen, Walker Powell, and Gabe Shepard.

Florida Atlantic’s Pedro Pages, Francisco Urbaez, Mike Ruff, and Nick Swan and Texas-San Antonio’s Hunter Grimes and Ryan Stacy rounded out the selections.

Tournament champion Southern Miss and regular season champion Florida Atlantic are headed to the NCAA Division I regionals.

Southern Miss (38-19), coached by Neosho High and Crowder alum Scott Berry, played Arizona State in their first regional game. LSU hosts their regional.

The Golden Eagles have made four straight NCAA tournaments and 14 overall postseason trips.