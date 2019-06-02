Battle back from pair of 4-runs deficits at St. Joseph Saturday (June 1), only to lose to Mustangs 7-6 on bad-hop walk-off hit in ninth

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Behind possibly the biggest debut performance ever by an individual player, Saturday night’s weather-delayed 2019 season opener for the Chillicothe Mudcats college-level baseball team had the makings of one of the most-remarkable season-opening wins in the team’s 18-seasons history. Instead, it ended just as a majority of the 2018 Mudcats’ games did – in defeat, by a count of 7-6 to the host St. Joseph Mustangs.

Having trailed 4-1 after a first inning that saw the Mustangs jack two drives over the fences of Phil Welch Stadium and subsequently both 5-1 and 6-2, led by catcher Logan Eickhoff’s potent plate work with the stick, Chillicothe scored twice in the seventh inning and twice more in the eighth after getting into the Ponies’ ’pen.

However, St. Joseph’s Jackson Dierenfeldt, who had homered as his club’s first batter of the game, also became its last when his 2-outs bouncing ball toward the second baseman took a kangaroo hop off the lip of the infield grass and over the head of Marcus Gonzalez for a game-winning run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

That lucky hop – bad for the Fish, good for the Mustangs – capped a Chillicothe-aided 2-outs St. Joseph rally in the last of the ninth.

Having managed a scoreless eighth inning after his team had caught up, righthanded Chillicothe hurler Tyler Ingram (Kempner, Texas) retired the first two Mustangs in the ninth, the latter a deep, opposite-field drive by Chillicothe native and 2018 Mudcat Derek Hussey that was caught on the warning track in right field.

Because of an earlier ejection of the Mustangs’ original No. 8 batter and the St. Joseph team having only nine position players as yet available for the early-season clash, the hosts had been forced by those circumstances to have to utilize Dierenfeldt, who’d begun the contest as his team’s designated hitter, as a fielder. As a result, it meant the Mustangs' pitchers then occupied the ejected player’s spot in the batting order, beginning in the eighth inning.

That first came into play after Hussey’s long, but too short, fly ball left the game one out away from extra innings. Due to the plate next was St. Joseph’s fourth relief hurler of the game, Missouri Western State University’s Jake Purl, who had struck out all five Mudcats he’d faced since entering the contest with two one and one out in the top of the eighth.

Rather than push the hurler who seems penciled in as St. Joseph’s “closer” into a third inning of work, Mustangs head coach Johnny Coy sent up a pinch-hitter, even though he had no more position players (non-pitchers) available. The selection he made to step in was Colton Kenagy, a St. Joseph region resident.

Instead of quickly dispatching the inexperienced pinch-swinger, Ingram fell behind him 3-0. After coming back to get the count full, he walked him, bringing speedy Brady Holden to the plate.

Holden, who had several fielding misadventures in right field, leading to three Chillicothe extra-base hits and half of the Mudcats’ six runs, chopped a high-bouncer toward the second baseman. A charging Marcus Gonzalez made the tougher part of the play, coming up with the ball cleanly on a short hop, but then sent his necessarily-quick throw to inexperienced first baseman Nolan Metcalf – a catcher by trade – low. When Metcalf did not hold onto it, what looked like it would have served as the final out of the ninth instead went uncompleted, Holden reaching on what was ruled by the home-team official scorer as an error on Gonzalez.

Without a hit, St. Joseph had put two consecutive men on base with two outs, bringing Dierenfeldt to the plate for the sixth time in the game, although only his first against Ingram.

The Mudcats reliever quickly got ahead in the count 0-2, but then missed the strike zone with two consecutive offerings, the second of which eluded catcher Eickhoff, allowing the baserunners to reach second and third bases.

After, with first base now open, the next pitch missed the strike zone, Ingram got Dierenfeldt to foul off a 3-2 delivery. However, on the next pitch, a high hopper toward Gonzalez which looked likely to lead to the last out of the inning instead took an unexpected gigantic bounce on its third hop. Sailing far over the helpless Gonzalez’s head into short center field, it became a walk-off single for Dierenfeldt – his third hit of the game – as hurler/pinch-hitter Kenagy jogged home from third base with the winning run.

The unfortunate finish spoiled, to a degree, the remarkable Mudcats debut of Eickhoff, a Nebraskan who played for Trenton’s North Central Missouri College Pirates this past school year.

Batting fifth in the Chillicothe lineup, he followed first-inning, 2-outs singles by Blaine Ray and Metcalf with a third-consecutive Mudcats hit. His sharp single through the right side of the infield allowed Ray to score standing up for a 1-0 lead.

After Dierenfeldt and Mustangs cleanup man Karl Koerper went deep to left and right field, respectively, against ineffective Chillicothe starting hurler Noah McClanahan, Hussey’s first of two hits drove in a fourth first-frame tally for the home team. When McClanahan surrendered a hit to the leadoff batter in the St. Joseph second, he was pulled from the game by head coach/pitching coach Caleb Bounds, relieved by Tyler Venditti.

Although he was not able to keep the inherited runner from eventually scoring for a 5-1 Mustangs magin, Venditti (Geneva, Ill.) cooled the hosts’ bats enough to keep the game from getting out of hand. His teammates, especially Eickhoff, expressed their appreciation with their bats.

With two outs in the top of the third, following a St. Joseph error that let Metcalf reach again, the righthanded-hitting Eickhoff sliced a sinking line drive into right field. An attempted diving catch came up short and the hit bounced past the outfielder, allowing Metcalf to score while Eickhoff went all the way to third for what registered as a run-scoring triple that made it a 5-2 game.

Down 6-2 going to the seventh inning after the Mustangs got a squishy-soft run in the sixth with a leadoff walk, two groundouts, and a passed ball, the Fish and Eickhoff got back at it as St. Joseph starting pitcher Cam Bedner departed after throwing about 100 pitches in six frames.

An inning-opening walk to Dom Trevino (Edmond, Okla.) and Metcalf’s slicing double down the right-field line set the table for the red-hot Eickhoff with one out.

Already with a triple and two singles, the NCMC product dumped a single in front of a charging Hussey in center, scoring Trevino as Metcalf reached third base. Pinch-hitter Jack Grace’s infield hit in the hole at shortstop drove in another run and Chillicothe had crept within 6-4.

Leaving the bases full with a strikeout and groundout to terminate the seventh, the Mudcats kept coming against a new hurler in the eighth, erasing the rest of their deficit despite producing only one hit.

A leadoff walk, Trevino’s single, and another free pass quickly loaded the bases with Fish with none out. Metcalf lifted a fly ball to center deep enough for Tate Wargo to scamper home safely ahead of Hussey’s throw. That made it a 1-run game with Eickhoff coming up, looking for his fifth-straight hit.

He didn’t get a full chance to get it, instead being hit by what became the last delivery from second Mustangs relief hurler Austin Kleinlein. With the bases full of Chillicotheans and one out, righthander Jake Purl was summoned to the hill by Coy.

Purl did his job, striking out all five Mudcats he faced, but only after sailing the very first pitch he fired past the catcher to the backstop. Trevino dashed home for a second inning in a row on the wild delivery and the Mudcats had pulled back even, 6-6.

However, after missing the still-great chance to score more and take the lead again in the top of the eighth, eventually they came up just short of making the 2019 opener an extra-innings affair.

Statistically, Eickhoff finished four for four plus the hit batsman with three runs driven in. Out-hitting St. Joseph 12-11, the Mudcats also got a pair of hits, a run batted in, and two runs scored from Metcalf (Granger, Ind.) and hits from eight separate batters.

On the down side, Chillicothe players struck out 14 times while coaxing only four walks, compared to St. Joseph being issued six bases on balls and having three more hit batsmen. Eleven Mustangs went down on strikes.

Hussey, Dierenfeldt, and Holden each had two hits for the Ponies (3-0, 2-0 MINK).