Dominican Republic native Freilin Cabrera had some big shoes to fill when he joined the Crowder baseball program for the 2018 season.
Previous shortstop Jacob Adams set a program record with 92 runs scored and previous No. 4 Elvis Peralta drove in 74 and scored 76 runs during a season Crowder won 54 games and made the JUCO World Series for the first time since 2010 and the second time overall.
Cabrera not only filled those shoes, he made a permanent mark for himself after both seasons and on Tuesday, he was selected NJCAA Division I All-America second team.
This past season, Cabrera hit .396 (89-225) with 69 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 75 RBI, 17 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 32 stolen bases in 37 attempts. Cabrera paced Crowder in batting average, RBI, stolen bases, and homers and matched teammate Colten Nix in runs scored and doubles.
In 114 career games at Crowder, Cabrera hit .405 overall with 185 hits, 140 runs scored, 36 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 136 RBI, 25 walks and 35 strikeouts, and 54 steals in 62 attempts.
Cabrera sparked Crowder to a Region 16 title and South Central District appearance in his final season in a Crowder uniform.
Cabrera’s selection marks three straight seasons that at least one Crowder player has been named All-America by the NJCAA-I Baseball Committee.
Last season, pitcher Aaron Ashby led NJCAA-I in strikeouts en route to All-America first team honors.
Two seasons ago, Peralta and pitcher Joey Cooner played key roles in Crowder reaching the JUCO World Series and they earned first team and third team honors, respectively.
Crowder did not have any selections in three seasons leading up to 2017.
Please keep in mind, though, that JUCO World Series champion Central Arizona did not have a single All-America selection for this past season.
NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Kevin Dickey, Seminole State
P: Alex Haynes, Walters State
P: Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto
C: Cody Milligan, Cowley
IF: Cael Baker, Wabash Valley
IF: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Yavapai
IF: Braydon Webb, Grayson
OF: Anthony Amicangelo, Johnson County
OF: Kyler Castillo, Odessa
OF: James Nix, Central Florida
DH: Zane Schmidt, Hutchinson
SECOND TEAM
P: Braden Carmichael, Grayson
P: Ryan Gusto, Florida SouthWestern
P: Trystan Kimmel, Iowa Western
C: Jaden Rolffs, Iowa Western
IF: Freilin Cabrera, Crowder
IF: Matt Courtney, Colby
IF: Skylar McPhee, Georgia Highlands
IF: David Mendham, Connors State
OF: Luke Brown, John A. Logan
OF: Nathan Collins, Vernon
OF: Noah Myers, Wabash Valley
DH: Brandon Pimentel, Howard
THIRD TEAM
P: Dane Acker, San Jacinto
P: Braeden Fausnaught, Harford
P: Logan Hofmann, Colby
C: Easton Kirk, Wallace State
IF: Noah Fitzgerald, Chattanooga State
IF: Brian Fuentes, Wabash Valley
IF: Ivan Melendez, Odessa
IF: Cash Rugely, Navarro
OF: Oraj Anu, Wallace-Dothan
OF: Javeon Cody, Alvin
OF: Matt Turino, Jefferson
DH: Bryce Hodge, Walters State
HONORABLE MENTION
Luis Aviles, DH, Wallace-Dothan
Hunter Baker, OF, Florence Darlington
Isiah Campa, P, Cochise
Tyler Finke, IF, Snead State
Jason Fointno, OF, Gordon State
Jake Hamilton, P, Rose State
Jerry Hammons, IF, Walters State
Jared Hart, OF, East Georgia
Liam Hicks, P, Mineral Area
Jake Kelchner, P, Northwest Florida
Chris Koeiman, P, Arizona Western
Nick Rupp, P, Southern Nevada
Chris Sargent, IF, Coastal Alabama-South
Phillip Sikes, OF, Pima
July Sosa, P, Monroe
Ronald Sweeny III, IF, Iowa Western
Cameron Tullar, P, Wabash Valley
Houston Wright, IF, Spartanburg Methodist