Dominican Republic native Freilin Cabrera had some big shoes to fill when he joined the Crowder baseball program for the 2018 season.

Previous shortstop Jacob Adams set a program record with 92 runs scored and previous No. 4 Elvis Peralta drove in 74 and scored 76 runs during a season Crowder won 54 games and made the JUCO World Series for the first time since 2010 and the second time overall.

Cabrera not only filled those shoes, he made a permanent mark for himself after both seasons and on Tuesday, he was selected NJCAA Division I All-America second team.

This past season, Cabrera hit .396 (89-225) with 69 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 75 RBI, 17 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 32 stolen bases in 37 attempts. Cabrera paced Crowder in batting average, RBI, stolen bases, and homers and matched teammate Colten Nix in runs scored and doubles.

In 114 career games at Crowder, Cabrera hit .405 overall with 185 hits, 140 runs scored, 36 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 136 RBI, 25 walks and 35 strikeouts, and 54 steals in 62 attempts.

Cabrera sparked Crowder to a Region 16 title and South Central District appearance in his final season in a Crowder uniform.

Cabrera’s selection marks three straight seasons that at least one Crowder player has been named All-America by the NJCAA-I Baseball Committee.

Last season, pitcher Aaron Ashby led NJCAA-I in strikeouts en route to All-America first team honors.

Two seasons ago, Peralta and pitcher Joey Cooner played key roles in Crowder reaching the JUCO World Series and they earned first team and third team honors, respectively.

Crowder did not have any selections in three seasons leading up to 2017.

Please keep in mind, though, that JUCO World Series champion Central Arizona did not have a single All-America selection for this past season.

NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Kevin Dickey, Seminole State

P: Alex Haynes, Walters State

P: Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto

C: Cody Milligan, Cowley

IF: Cael Baker, Wabash Valley

IF: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Yavapai

IF: Braydon Webb, Grayson

OF: Anthony Amicangelo, Johnson County

OF: Kyler Castillo, Odessa

OF: James Nix, Central Florida

DH: Zane Schmidt, Hutchinson

SECOND TEAM

P: Braden Carmichael, Grayson

P: Ryan Gusto, Florida SouthWestern

P: Trystan Kimmel, Iowa Western

C: Jaden Rolffs, Iowa Western

IF: Freilin Cabrera, Crowder

IF: Matt Courtney, Colby

IF: Skylar McPhee, Georgia Highlands

IF: David Mendham, Connors State

OF: Luke Brown, John A. Logan

OF: Nathan Collins, Vernon

OF: Noah Myers, Wabash Valley

DH: Brandon Pimentel, Howard

THIRD TEAM

P: Dane Acker, San Jacinto

P: Braeden Fausnaught, Harford

P: Logan Hofmann, Colby

C: Easton Kirk, Wallace State

IF: Noah Fitzgerald, Chattanooga State

IF: Brian Fuentes, Wabash Valley

IF: Ivan Melendez, Odessa

IF: Cash Rugely, Navarro

OF: Oraj Anu, Wallace-Dothan

OF: Javeon Cody, Alvin

OF: Matt Turino, Jefferson

DH: Bryce Hodge, Walters State

HONORABLE MENTION

Luis Aviles, DH, Wallace-Dothan

Hunter Baker, OF, Florence Darlington

Isiah Campa, P, Cochise

Tyler Finke, IF, Snead State

Jason Fointno, OF, Gordon State

Jake Hamilton, P, Rose State

Jerry Hammons, IF, Walters State

Jared Hart, OF, East Georgia

Liam Hicks, P, Mineral Area

Jake Kelchner, P, Northwest Florida

Chris Koeiman, P, Arizona Western

Nick Rupp, P, Southern Nevada

Chris Sargent, IF, Coastal Alabama-South

Phillip Sikes, OF, Pima

July Sosa, P, Monroe

Ronald Sweeny III, IF, Iowa Western

Cameron Tullar, P, Wabash Valley

Houston Wright, IF, Spartanburg Methodist