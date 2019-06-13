COLUMBIA, Mo. – Some serious height is coming the way of Missouri men’s basketball.

Axel Okongo, a 7-foot junior college forward, has signed with Mizzou, the school announced Wednesday.

Okongo had announced on social media Monday his verbal commitment to the Missouri program after two years at Northwest College in Wyoming.

The native of Saacy-sur-Mame, France, an hour drive from Paris, will receive the Tigers’ 13th and final scholarship for the 2019-20 roster and provide depth inside for coach Cuonzo Martin behind center Jeremiah Tilmon and backup Reed Nikko.

"Axel is a guy who will go to battle to make himself and those around him better every single day," Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin said in a prepared statement. “He’s a talented rim-protector who moves extremely well at his size, and can get out and run and finish in transition. His determination to get better and his willingness to put in time to continually improve will make him successful on and off the court.”

Okongo averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this past season at Northwest, where he came off the bench in 18 of 22 games. He is known more for his defense, averaging more than three blocked shots per game in high school and junior college. In 22 game appearances in 2018-19, he pulled down 49 rebounds in 231 minutes.

He averaged 2.5 points in 24 games for the Trappers as a freshman.

Okongo will be the tallest MU player next season. Tilmon, Nikko and Mitchell Smith are all 6-foot-10.