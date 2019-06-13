NCAA Division I Central Arkansas transfer Maddy Prough definitely made a significant impact on the Crowder softball program during her one and only season pitching for the Lady Roughriders.
She earned Region 16 player of the year and her 22 victories contributed to a 54-win season and 54-5 overall record.
Prough recently received All-America second team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. On Tuesday, she received a second All-America second team nod, this one from the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee.
Prough led the nation with a 0.99 ERA and she allowed 20 earned runs over 141 innings pitched. She finished with a 22-1 record and 149 strikeouts and 29 walks.
Prough won her first 22 decisions and her only loss came in the first game of the District J tournament against Indian Hills (Iowa). Prough lost a 4-1 decision and she gave up the same amount of hits — three — as victorious pitcher Alexis Groet.
Groet joined Prough on the second team and her most notable statistic was leading the nation with 301 strikeouts.
Former Crowder player and Chipola outfielder Elia Infante also made second team — she hit .460 (75 for 163) with 56 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 63 RBI, 29 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 24 stolen bases in 29 attempts for the national champions.
Prough became the first Crowder player to be selected All-America by the NJCAA-I Softball Committee since 2017 when Oakley Sisemore (second team) and Maddie Massanelli and Paige Mendoza (third team) earned honors for a 55-win Crowder team.
NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Kelsi Collins, Florida SouthWestern
P: Mallie Brown, Wallace-Dothan
P: Breanna Hernandez, Temple
C: Chelsea Peace, Seminole State (Florida)
C: Candela Figueroa, Chipola
IF: Shaylee Alani, Yavapai
IF: Amanda Gonzalez, Howard
IF: Rebeca Laudino, Florida SouthWestern
IF: Nikki Whitehead, Angelina
IF: Arianna Cordova, Otero
OF: Sabrina Garcia, Arizona Western
OF: Jade Miller, Grayson
OF: Tanjala Smith, Tyler
OF: Taliya Talley, Butler
DP: Owen Bowers, Florida SouthWestern
UT: Amy Woodham, Chipola
SECOND TEAM
P: Maddy Prough, Crowder
P: Koryne Coddington, Arizona Western
P: Alexis Groet, Indian Hills
P: McKenna Fryar, Angelina
C: Kylie Brown, Yavapai
IF: Mallory Barber, Salt Lake
IF: Makiya Thomas, Central Arizona
IF: Brooke Snider, Indian Hills
IF: Tiffany Steczo, Central Florida
IF: Tristin Evans, Southern Idaho
OF: Eila Infante, Chipola
OF: Maggie Trgo, Central Florida
OF: Mary Collins, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
OF: Tiler Noyola, Temple
DP: Yvonne Hernandez, Midland
UT: Brianna Robinson, Butler
THIRD TEAM
P: Shianne Eddings, Seminole State (Oklahoma)
P: Tarni Stepto, Salt Lake
P: Brianna Bailey, Chipola
P: Brooke Parrott, Chattanooga State
C: Kalena Shephard, Southern Idaho
IF: Marilyn Alvarado, Western Oklahoma
IF: Brecklyn Dennis, Tyler
IF: Haley Sandridge, Chipola
IF: Kim Cortemelia, Blinn
IF: Becca Duran, Odessa
OF: Hannah Peterson, Southern Idaho
OF: Paris Woods, Florida SouthWestern
OF: Tarin Dubler, Seminole State (Oklahoma)
OF: Lily Gregory, Iowa Western
DP: Chloe Olson, Indian Hills
UT: Sierra Easterwood, Central Alabama