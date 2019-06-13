NCAA Division I Central Arkansas transfer Maddy Prough definitely made a significant impact on the Crowder softball program during her one and only season pitching for the Lady Roughriders.

She earned Region 16 player of the year and her 22 victories contributed to a 54-win season and 54-5 overall record.

Prough recently received All-America second team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. On Tuesday, she received a second All-America second team nod, this one from the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee.

Prough led the nation with a 0.99 ERA and she allowed 20 earned runs over 141 innings pitched. She finished with a 22-1 record and 149 strikeouts and 29 walks.

Prough won her first 22 decisions and her only loss came in the first game of the District J tournament against Indian Hills (Iowa). Prough lost a 4-1 decision and she gave up the same amount of hits — three — as victorious pitcher Alexis Groet.

Groet joined Prough on the second team and her most notable statistic was leading the nation with 301 strikeouts.

Former Crowder player and Chipola outfielder Elia Infante also made second team — she hit .460 (75 for 163) with 56 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 63 RBI, 29 walks and 19 strikeouts, and 24 stolen bases in 29 attempts for the national champions.

Prough became the first Crowder player to be selected All-America by the NJCAA-I Softball Committee since 2017 when Oakley Sisemore (second team) and Maddie Massanelli and Paige Mendoza (third team) earned honors for a 55-win Crowder team.

NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Kelsi Collins, Florida SouthWestern

P: Mallie Brown, Wallace-Dothan

P: Breanna Hernandez, Temple

C: Chelsea Peace, Seminole State (Florida)

C: Candela Figueroa, Chipola

IF: Shaylee Alani, Yavapai

IF: Amanda Gonzalez, Howard

IF: Rebeca Laudino, Florida SouthWestern

IF: Nikki Whitehead, Angelina

IF: Arianna Cordova, Otero

OF: Sabrina Garcia, Arizona Western

OF: Jade Miller, Grayson

OF: Tanjala Smith, Tyler

OF: Taliya Talley, Butler

DP: Owen Bowers, Florida SouthWestern

UT: Amy Woodham, Chipola

SECOND TEAM

P: Maddy Prough, Crowder

P: Koryne Coddington, Arizona Western

P: Alexis Groet, Indian Hills

P: McKenna Fryar, Angelina

C: Kylie Brown, Yavapai

IF: Mallory Barber, Salt Lake

IF: Makiya Thomas, Central Arizona

IF: Brooke Snider, Indian Hills

IF: Tiffany Steczo, Central Florida

IF: Tristin Evans, Southern Idaho

OF: Eila Infante, Chipola

OF: Maggie Trgo, Central Florida

OF: Mary Collins, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

OF: Tiler Noyola, Temple

DP: Yvonne Hernandez, Midland

UT: Brianna Robinson, Butler

THIRD TEAM

P: Shianne Eddings, Seminole State (Oklahoma)

P: Tarni Stepto, Salt Lake

P: Brianna Bailey, Chipola

P: Brooke Parrott, Chattanooga State

C: Kalena Shephard, Southern Idaho

IF: Marilyn Alvarado, Western Oklahoma

IF: Brecklyn Dennis, Tyler

IF: Haley Sandridge, Chipola

IF: Kim Cortemelia, Blinn

IF: Becca Duran, Odessa

OF: Hannah Peterson, Southern Idaho

OF: Paris Woods, Florida SouthWestern

OF: Tarin Dubler, Seminole State (Oklahoma)

OF: Lily Gregory, Iowa Western

DP: Chloe Olson, Indian Hills

UT: Sierra Easterwood, Central Alabama