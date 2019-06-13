Former Crowder players Maddy Prough and Payton Wildeman earned NJCAA Division I second and third team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Prough and Wildeman are among 48 players honored by the NFCA for their 2019 season.
Central Arkansas transfer Prough led NJCAA-I with a 0.99 ERA in her only Crowder season and she was the only pitcher to finish below 1.00 ERA in NJCAA-I.
Prough finished with a 22-1 overall record and 149 strikeouts and 29 walks over 141 innings.
Prough and freshman Bailey Buffington combined for 44 victories, 30 complete games, and 336 strikeouts over 293 innings.
Southwest Baptist transfer Wildeman hit .433 (81 for 187) in her only Crowder season with 61 runs scored, 19 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs, 54 RBI, 11 walks and eight strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases in as many attempts. She played in all 59 Crowder games.
Wildeman tied Lexi McClellan for the team lead in runs scored and stood alone at the top in RBI.
Prough and Wildeman helped Crowder earn a 54-5 record and Region 16 title.
Last season, catcher Baylor Miles earned third team honors.
Two seasons ago, outfielder Oakley Sisemore and utility Kristen Dempsey made second and third team, respectively.
Additionally, Sisemore earned the NJCAA-I Golden Shoe Award honoring the most outstanding base stealer. She swiped a Crowder record 89 bases that season.
This season, Crowder transfer Eila Infante earned first team for national champion Chipola. In 55 games, Infante hit .460 with 56 runs scored, six homers, 63 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.
2019 NFCA NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Kelsi Collins, Florida SouthWestern
P: Brianna Bailey, Chipola
P: Hannah Poole, Gulf Coast State
C: Candela Figueroa, Chipola
C: Chelsea Pence, Seminole State (Florida)
IF: Rebeca Laudino, Florida SouthWestern
IF: Amanda Gonzalez, Howard
IF: Arianna Cordova, Otero
IF: Nikki Whitehead, Angelina
IF: Shaylee Alani, Yavapai
OF: Tanjala Smith, Tyler
OF: Eila Infante, Chipola
OF: Frankie Izard, Lake Land
OF: Paris Woods, Florida SouthWestern
DP: Illy Cisneros, Odessa
UT: Amy Woodham, Chipola
SECOND TEAM
P: McKenna Fryar, Angelina
P: Maddy Prough, Crowder
P: Koryne Coddington, Arizona Western
C: Mariyah Sandoval, Clarendon
C: Kylie Brown, Yavapai
IF: Tiffany Steczo, Central Florida
IF: Becca Duran, Odessa
IF: Haley Sandridge, Chipola
IF: Marilyn Alvarado, Western Oklahoma
IF: Brecklyn Dennis, Tyler
OF: Sabrina Garcia, Arizona Western
OF: Taliya Talley, Butler
OF: Maggie Trgo, Central Florida
OF: Jazmine Dodd, Tyler
DP: Owen Bowers, Florida SouthWestern
UT: Hannah Hackney, Otero
THIRD TEAM
P: Sarah Velasquez, Arizona Western
P: Breanna Hernandez, Temple
P: Julia Grib, Howard
C: Savanna Parker, Temple
C: Kalena Shepherd, Southern Idaho
IF: Juliana Speranza, Indian River
IF: Tristin Evans, Southern Idaho
IF: Addie Robinson, Wallace State
IF: Sarah Koeppen, Navarro
IF: Kaylee Ancelot, Angelina
OF: Hannah Jo Peterson, Southern Idaho
OF: Laela Minnich, Howard
OF: Payton Wildeman, Crowder
OF: Joanna Muldoon, Central Florida
DP: Brianna Robinson, Butler
UT: Deja Tapia, Laredo