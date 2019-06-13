Former Crowder players Maddy Prough and Payton Wildeman earned NJCAA Division I second and third team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Prough and Wildeman are among 48 players honored by the NFCA for their 2019 season.

Central Arkansas transfer Prough led NJCAA-I with a 0.99 ERA in her only Crowder season and she was the only pitcher to finish below 1.00 ERA in NJCAA-I.

Prough finished with a 22-1 overall record and 149 strikeouts and 29 walks over 141 innings.

Prough and freshman Bailey Buffington combined for 44 victories, 30 complete games, and 336 strikeouts over 293 innings.

Southwest Baptist transfer Wildeman hit .433 (81 for 187) in her only Crowder season with 61 runs scored, 19 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs, 54 RBI, 11 walks and eight strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases in as many attempts. She played in all 59 Crowder games.

Wildeman tied Lexi McClellan for the team lead in runs scored and stood alone at the top in RBI.

Prough and Wildeman helped Crowder earn a 54-5 record and Region 16 title.

Last season, catcher Baylor Miles earned third team honors.

Two seasons ago, outfielder Oakley Sisemore and utility Kristen Dempsey made second and third team, respectively.

Additionally, Sisemore earned the NJCAA-I Golden Shoe Award honoring the most outstanding base stealer. She swiped a Crowder record 89 bases that season.

This season, Crowder transfer Eila Infante earned first team for national champion Chipola. In 55 games, Infante hit .460 with 56 runs scored, six homers, 63 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

2019 NFCA NJCAA DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Kelsi Collins, Florida SouthWestern

P: Brianna Bailey, Chipola

P: Hannah Poole, Gulf Coast State

C: Candela Figueroa, Chipola

C: Chelsea Pence, Seminole State (Florida)

IF: Rebeca Laudino, Florida SouthWestern

IF: Amanda Gonzalez, Howard

IF: Arianna Cordova, Otero

IF: Nikki Whitehead, Angelina

IF: Shaylee Alani, Yavapai

OF: Tanjala Smith, Tyler

OF: Eila Infante, Chipola

OF: Frankie Izard, Lake Land

OF: Paris Woods, Florida SouthWestern

DP: Illy Cisneros, Odessa

UT: Amy Woodham, Chipola

SECOND TEAM

P: McKenna Fryar, Angelina

P: Maddy Prough, Crowder

P: Koryne Coddington, Arizona Western

C: Mariyah Sandoval, Clarendon

C: Kylie Brown, Yavapai

IF: Tiffany Steczo, Central Florida

IF: Becca Duran, Odessa

IF: Haley Sandridge, Chipola

IF: Marilyn Alvarado, Western Oklahoma

IF: Brecklyn Dennis, Tyler

OF: Sabrina Garcia, Arizona Western

OF: Taliya Talley, Butler

OF: Maggie Trgo, Central Florida

OF: Jazmine Dodd, Tyler

DP: Owen Bowers, Florida SouthWestern

UT: Hannah Hackney, Otero

THIRD TEAM

P: Sarah Velasquez, Arizona Western

P: Breanna Hernandez, Temple

P: Julia Grib, Howard

C: Savanna Parker, Temple

C: Kalena Shepherd, Southern Idaho

IF: Juliana Speranza, Indian River

IF: Tristin Evans, Southern Idaho

IF: Addie Robinson, Wallace State

IF: Sarah Koeppen, Navarro

IF: Kaylee Ancelot, Angelina

OF: Hannah Jo Peterson, Southern Idaho

OF: Laela Minnich, Howard

OF: Payton Wildeman, Crowder

OF: Joanna Muldoon, Central Florida

DP: Brianna Robinson, Butler

UT: Deja Tapia, Laredo