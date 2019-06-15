NHL and NBA fans should be enjoying the playoffs for both.

The St. Louis Blues have become a favorite. They won their first Stanley Cup in team history. Blues fans are wearing team logo hats and T-shirts all across Missouri.

The NBA, however, seems to make no impact whatsoever in the Kansas City area. Although the regular NBA season is not so fun to watch, I still love to watch the playoffs. If Kansas City was to ever get another pro franchise, I believe the NHL would be a better fit than the NBA.

Kansas City is a good baseball town and a great football city. Sporting Kansas City has a great facility and has been a very successful pro soccer team. Most investors do not believe a city the size of Kansas City can support another pro franchise. The sentiment is we should feel fortunate to have the three we have. The thought is that the races at Kansas Speedway function as a major sports drawing card. Professional sports teams can keep a city on the map and tend to bring a city together.

The 2014 and 2015 World Series events placed Kansas City in the spotlight all over the country. The tremendous 2015 World Series celebration at Union Station following the victory of the Royals over the New York Mets will go down as a highlight in local history and an outpouring of affection for the team. Last year/ the Chiefs made a spectacular run to the AFC conference championship with 2018 MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. The entire season just about everyone in the entire city was either glued to the TV or was at the stadium tailgating and getting fired up for the games at Arrowhead. Every sports broadcaster from around the country spent day after day during the playoffs discussing the Chiefs and their run in the playoffs. The positive PR revved up the fans even more. It was a letdown from January until opening day of the major league season.

In 2014 and 2015, the summer, fall and early winter were outstanding. One of our teams, whether the Royals or Chiefs, was in a national sports conversation. Nearly everyone in the city wore their Royals or Chiefs gear. When wearing them out of town it became a topic of conversation in airports, on the streets, in a restaurant, etc. People around the country had an interest. The buzz last winter was always focused on Patrick Mahomes – that Kansas City football fans are in for a great next ten years.

There is no question that a pro franchise puts a city on the map. In the dreary winter months, the only pro sports available to enjoy are basketball and hockey. Pro franchise facilities are expensive for a city, and it would be a real financial stretch for Kansas City to support a professional team throughout the entire year. Although it might not excite some, it would still put the heart of America in play all twelve months of the year. Just imagine the addition of NHL or NBA playoffs to the hype and excitement of a playoff series. We are thankful for the professional teams we are already able to enjoy and support. It would be great fun to shoot the moon and have Kansas City engaged in professional sports year round, just saying!

• The quote of the week comes from former NFL coach and sports broadcaster George Allen: “If I were in business, and actually football is a business, I would use the same principles because they are sound. We know what we want to do, when we want to do it and how we want to do it.”

