Former Crowder College standout Colten Nix has announced his commitment to NCAA Division I Arkansas State, where he will be joined by several former Crowder teammates as the pipeline from Neosho, Missouri to Jonesboro, Arkansas continues operation.

In his sophomore season at Crowder, first baseman Nix earned all-Region 16 second team and a spot on the all-defensive team. His efforts helped Crowder win 47 games and a Region 16 title and berth in the South Central District tournament.

Nix hit .381 (77 for 202) with 69 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 48 RBI, 44 walks and 43 strikeouts, and eight stolen bases in nine attempts.

Defensively, Nix fielded at .992 with three errors in 385 total chances (356 putouts, 26 assists) and he took part in 21 double plays.

During his freshman season, Nix hit .407 (59-145) with 17 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 44 RBI, 24 walks and 25 strikeouts, and three steals in six attempts. Nix committed eight errors, so he showed much improvement with the glove during his sophomore campaign.

Nix showed patience and discipline at the plate, as he finished his Crowder career with 68 walks and 68 strikeouts.

Nix originally signed with Arkansas State out of Benton High, along with his twin brother Chase, after an outstanding prep career in the outfield. Nix redshirted at Arkansas State in 2017 and then joined Crowder for the 2018 season.

The 2019 Arkansas State roster featured former Crowder players Nate Alberius, Tyler Duncan, Zach Jackson, Jack Jumper, Kyle MacDonald, and Casey Vaughan. Alberius, MacDonald, and Vaughan finished their careers, the rest have one season remaining, and MacDonald became a 27th round draft pick of the New York Yankees.

Chase Nix has been a relief pitcher for the Red Wolves and finished this past season with no record and a 9.53 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks over 22 2/3 innings.

Jackson led the team with six victories, Jumper recorded a 1.87 ERA and two saves in 27 relief appearances, and Duncan began hitting the baseball better late in the season en route to a .269 average with four homers and 39 RBI.

Arkansas State finished with a 26-29 overall record last season.