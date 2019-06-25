After losing five seniors and the bulk of last year’s varsity squad, the Schuyler County boys basketball team has spent the summer just trying to work hard.

Because with so many underclassmen set to inherit a lot of minutes, the 2019-20 season is going to be a grind for the Rams.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” said coach Chase Roberts, set to start his second year leading the Rams. “We have one senior and it’s his second year ever playing basketball. Everyone else is a freshman or sophomore with a couple juniors scattered in there. And most of them have never played before.”

Roberts brings back Colby Frederick as his only senior, along with junior Mason Moncrief and sophomore Trevyn Small, who started games as a freshman last year. Other than those three, that’s pretty much it for experienced Rams players.

“We’re just young. They haven’t played a bunch of basketball, so we’re just trying to get them together,” Roberts said. “It’s doing us some good. Whether we win or lose, we’re having fun and we’re competing.”

Schuyler played 12 games last week across stints at La Plata’s shootout and a trip to the Ozarks. And Roberts has been pleased with the amount of hard work that his guys have put in. He’s had almost perfect attendance for weightlifting three days a week and mixing in some basketball drills, too.

During a game against Brashear at their home Northeast Missouri Team Camp on Tuesday, they got to see some of that work pay off.

The Rams trailed by double digits for most of the first half before crawling back in the final few minutes. Moncrief knocked down a 3-pointer with about a minute to go to give Schuyler a lead. The Tigers marched back down and after draining the clock down to under a minute to go, two Austin Peterson free throws put Brashear back on top.

Small came right back down the court and knocked down a 3-pointer of his own as time expired to give Schuyler the win.

“That’s been the main thing, just getting everybody in and working, and everyone’s been there. Minus a couple kids who had a family vacation, we’ve had 10 come in every day and they’re working,” Roberts said. “It’s been good and they’re busting their butts. It’s nice to have (the Brashear game) to show what can happen with them.”

With there being so many young and inexperienced guys suited up in maroon and gold this year, it’s important for the returners to take on some leadership. And that game against Brashear certainly showed that to Roberts.

Moncrief has usually been a quiet player, but was much more vocal to his teammates during the comeback. And though his jump shot may look pretty awkward, he can hit from just about anywhere behind the arc.

And Frederick has done about the same, serving as a spark for the Rams with his hustle. And those guys have done that without Roberts telling them to. They’ve figured out on their own that the intensity has to go up if they want to win games.

“I really haven’t had to do it,” Roberts said. “They kind of know who needs to step up and who everyone looks up to. Colby’s that hustle guy. Everyone plays harder when he’s out there because if you don’t, you won’t look very good because he’s going to outhustle you.”