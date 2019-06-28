Tanner Wetrich , a 2015 graduate of Moberly High School, signed to play with a professional, independent baseball organization on Wednesday, June 26 with the River City Rascals of O'Fallon, Mo.

Tanner played both games of a home double header the day he signed with the Rascals, and following Thursday's 4-0 home victory against Gateway Grizzlies of Sauget, Ill., Wetrich is 3-for-8 at the plate with a walk and he has driven in one run. On June 28 River City (22-19) began a six game road swing at two locations in Illinois and returns to its home ball park at CarShield Field for a weekend home stand July 5-7 against Evansville Otters, Ill.

Wetrich completed his collegiate baseball career last spring at the University of Iowa. A senior starter playing shortstop for the Hawkeyes in 2019, Tanner batted .263 and led the team in homers with seven.

The Rascals compete in the Frontier League whose teams are not affiliated with any Major League Baseball organization but team management must recruit and sign their own players, who usually are undrafted college players or one-time prospects who have been released by their teams.

While River City Rascals of O'Fallon is the only Frontier League team located in Missouri, there are five teams based in Illinois, and one league team located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky.

According to the Frontier League website, league rules limit teams to three "veterans" (those with three or more years of professional experience), two two-year players and seven one-year players (those with at least 150 professional at-bats or 50 innings pitched). The other half of the 24-man roster is confined to rookies. Players cannot be older than 27 as of January 1.

Pay in the Frontier League is minimal, roughly between $600 to $1,600 a month. As of the 2013 season, each team has a salary cap of $75,000, and the player salaries range from a minimum of $600 up to $1600 a month. Due to the low pay, players typically live with host families and receive meal money during the season.