A few local young golfers participated in ta Missouri Junior Golf Tour tournament held June 28 at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Versailles

In the age 14-15 male division, Logan Bain of Huntsville finished 11th out of 14 golfers with a 24-over-par score of 95. Top golfer was Archer Schnieders of Jefferson City with a 77.

Trace Brown of Macon placed 11th in the age 16-18 division with a score of 77, and Michael Haynie of Clifton Hill was two strokes behind him to tie for 13th among 19 entries.Winner was Michael Davidson of Jefferson City with a 74.

Golfers in the age 12-13 division played nine holes. Rylan Stefankiewicz of Salisbury carded a 9-over-par score of 44 to finish fifth out of 10 entries, and Isaac Stoneking of Moberly was 8th with a 46. Top score was the 36 turned in by Jonathan Jordan of Rolla.