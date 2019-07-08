The National Junior College Athletic Association released its all-academic honors for the 2018-19 academic year and the nation’s junior and community colleges produced a new record of 6,656 student-athletes honored as first, second, or third team.

First team recipients made a 4.0 GPA, second team 3.8 to 3.99 GPA, and third team 3.6-3.79 GPA.

Crowder contributed 20 student-athletes from its four sports — eight softball, six baseball, four women’s basketball, and two soccer.

Softball players Baylor Miles, Morgan Montgomery, and Payton Wildeman earned first team, Lexi McClellan second, and Alyssa Downey, Gracie Jaeger, Kenzie Kallio, and Dia Jackson third. Collectively, Crowder softball made a 3.21 GPA and became one of 738 overall and 131 softball programs to earn a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Baseball players Jacob Galbraith, Colin Brougham, and Dylan Londo (first team), Jamie Hanke and Clint Winchester (second team), and Ross Carver (third team) each made the grade.

Alex Vogt, Ashley Reichert, and Tricia Wattman (second team) and Kourtney Shipley (third team) represented women’s basketball.

Men’s soccer players Evandro DaConceicao and Jacob Fallaize each made third team.

Former Neosho High standouts Galbraith and Winchester and former McDonald County standouts Hanke and Wattman continued their work in the classroom.

From Labette Community College in Parsons (Kansas), former Neosho High stalwart behind the plate and Labette baseball player Marcus Crawford earned first team and and former East Newton and current Labette softball player Jaylen Hayward reached second team.

By the Numbers

6,656 student-athletes honored

6,329 previous record from ’17-18

1,552 student-athletes earned 4.0

1,439 baseball players honored

1,273 softball players honored

80 Monroe College student-athletes

3.21 Crowder softball’s team GPA