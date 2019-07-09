The Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s are going into Wednesday’s American Legion Wood Bat Invitational with a bit of momentum.

Christian Garcia swatted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to lead the A’s to a 10-0, seven-inning victory over host Warrensburg Post 131 in a non-league game Monday.

Bryce Perdieu and Sam Carlson each added two hits and an RBI and Dempsey Graves and Matt Eisenreich each had a hit and an RBI to help spark the A’s.

Colter Nelson, Devin Donovan and Camron Leftwich combined on the three-hit shutout and struck out 13 combined. Nelson pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts and two walks, Donovan allowed two hits and struck out four in two innings and Leftwich allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings.

LEE’S SUMMIT OUTLAWS 11-9, BETHANY 1-0: The Lee’s Summit Post 189 Auxiliary Outlaws had little trouble rolling to a Zone 2 doubleheader sweep Sunday.

Seven pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts and the Outlaws pounded out 18 total hits in 11-1 and 9-0 victories.

Carter Bradford, Logan Adams and Michael Calla Jr. combined on a three-hitter and 11 strikeouts with two innings each in the 11-1 win in six innings. Adams (one hit, three strikeouts) earned the win in relief of Bradford. Calla allowed no hits and struck out four.

Blake Marnholtz doubled with three RBIs, TJ Nichols had a hit and two RBIs, Adams singled and doubled with a run and Trevor Key singled twice and scored two runs.

Marnholtz (two innings), Jeremy Root (two innings), Justin Hopson (two innings) and Nichols (one inning) combined on a one-hitter and 11 strikeouts.

Zane Ragland went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Outlaws at the plate. Adams (triple) and Hopson each added two hits, Wyatt Urzendowski doubled with two RBIs and Marnholtz drove in two runs.