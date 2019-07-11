Neosho High wrestlers Cayden Auch, Landon Kivett, and Caleb Elliott will be part of the Missouri representation in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, from July 12 through July 19.

Auch (145 pounds), Kivett (113), and Elliott (195) are on the 16U freestyle squad together, alongside Kolby Warren (88); Sam Ewing (94); Cooper Rider (100); Peyton Moore, Carter McCallister, and Owen Uhls (106); Dru Azcona, Easton Hilton, and Grant Stathopoulos (113); James Homfeld, Eli Ashcroft, Cole Harrell, and Jacob Mann (120); Eli Rocha, Kal Miller, Kade Willis, Jacob Windsor, and Ayden Dolt (126); Kyle Dutton, Jacob Fryer, and Austin Marrah (132); Logan Rathjen, L.J. Davenport, Grant Garrett, and Kage Lenger (138); John Jenkins and Shyne Tucker (145); Chase Cordia, David Brooks, and Conner Johnston (152); Trevor Wilson (160); Luke Shaver (170); Jaydon Walls, Ibrahim Ameer, and Jack Darrah (182); Jesse Cassatt and Keith Miley (195); Peyton Hahn and Drayton Huchteman (220); Michael Fanz (285).

Kivett and Elliott are both on the 16U Greco-Roman roster, as well.

Last season, Auch won his second individual Missouri Class 3 state wrestling title and helped the Wildcats return as team state champions, their eighth Class 3 state title in 10 seasons. Auch’s second state title came at 126 on a 4-3 decision over McDonald County rival Oscar Ortiz, who had both won state titles the previous season, Auch at 106 and Ortiz 113. Auch lost one match his sophomore season and he earned conference, district, and state titles.

Kivett medaled at state with a fourth place finish, meaning that he won one of those critical consolation semifinal matches that make a difference in the final team standings.

Elliott won several important matches in the regular season for the Wildcats.

USA Wrestling recently provided the junior and 16U rosters for Missouri, Florida, Delaware, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

The U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals are slated for the FargoDome — 26,700 capacity for center-stage concerts, 19,000 for football, and 10,000 for basketball. The Dome hosts the North Dakota State Bison football team, a NCAA Division I FCS national champion in 2011-15 and 2017-18.