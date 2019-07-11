Former Crowder and current Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado) right fielder Sam Hilliard went 0 for 2 with a pair of strikeouts for the Pacific Coast League All-Stars against the International League All-Stars on Wednesday night in the Triple-A All-Star Game.

The PCL All-Stars came away with a 9-3 victory at El Paso’s Southwest University Park.

Hilliard batted .254 (87 for 343) during the first half of the season with 68 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 69 RBI, 29 walks and 113 strikeouts, and 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He also gunned down five runners from his right field position, giving him 43 assists over a pro career that began in 2015.

Hilliard earned his fourth straight midseason all-star — with Double-A Hartford (Eastern League) last season, Single-A Advanced Lancaster (California League) in 2017, and Single-A Asheville (South Atlantic League) in 2016.

The Rockies drafted Hilliard in the 15th round in 2015.

Since the Triple-A All-Star Game began in 1988, 104 players have gone to play in the MLB All-Star Game, including Juan Gonzalez, Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, Javier Lopez, Pedro Martinez, Mike Piazza, Jim Thome, and Bernie Williams.

— Former Crowder and current Single-A Advanced Salem Red Sox (Boston) pitcher Andrew Schwaab earned his fifth save of the season and his fourth in his last 10 appearances with a save Wednesday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City).

Schwaab earned the save — the 42nd of his career — by picking up the game’s final out and preserving a 3-1 victory.

After 17 games pitched this season for Salem, Schwaab owned a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA, five saves in six opportunities, and 23 strikeouts and eight walks over 21 2/3 innings.

Over his last 10 appearances with Salem, Schwaab has a 1-0 record with a 0.82 ERA, four saves, and 10 strikeouts and three walks over 11 innings.

On the season overall, Schwaab owns a 3-1 record with a 3.63 ERA, six saves in seven opportunities, and 45 strikeouts and 22 walks over 39 2/3 innings.

Schwaab started his season at Double-A Portland, where he started out strong before a couple shaky outings precipitated his demotion to Salem.

The New York Yankees signed Schwaab as an undrafted free agent and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Show Me State native remained in the Yankees system until he was released on Aug. 11, 2018. Detroit picked up Schwaab five days after his release and then Boston claimed Schwaab off waivers on Dec. 13, 2018.

Schwaab earned midseason all-star honors for Charleston (South Atlantic League) in 2016 and Tampa (Florida State League) in 2017 in the Yankees organization.

— Former Crowder and current Single-A Advanced Frederick Keys (Baltimore) pitcher Zach Matson retained his 0.00 ERA for the Keys with two scoreless innings Wednesday night against the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee).

Matson struck out four and walked none in his best outing for the Keys, the only one in his first four that he did not issue a walk.

On the season, Matson owns a 4-0 record with a 2.08 ERA, four saves in five opportunities, and 73 strikeouts and 27 walks over 43 1/3 innings, all relief.

Matson went 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA, four saves in four opportunities, and 63 strikeouts and 19 walks over 35 1/3 innings for Delmarva, en route to earning South Atlantic League all-star honors.

Over his career, Matson stands at 6-6 overall with a 2.63 ERA, six saves, and 163 strikeouts and 67 walks over 123 innings.

The Orioles drafted Matson in the 24th round in 2016, not long after the 6-foot-3, 225-pound southpaw wrapped up his playing career at Crowder.

— After a couple games away from the hits and runs scored columns, former Crowder second baseman and current AZL Athletics Gold shortstop Elvis Peralta returned to form in a big way Wednesday night against the AZL Angels.

Peralta had a pair of hits, a pair of runs scored, and one RBI to help the Athletics Gold to a 5-3 victory, improving their record to 11-7.

On the season, Peralta owns a .277 average (18 for 65) with 18 runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, five RBI, 15 walks and 16 strikeouts, and five stolen bases in six attempts.

At one point in his first pro season, Peralta had a nine-game hitting streak and he scored a run in every one of those nine straight games.

Peralta has scored at least one run in 12 of his first 18 games.

Oakland selected Peralta in the 26th round in June.