The Joplin Outlaws, since having their seven-game winning streak ended, found two exciting ways to win their games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Jefferson City Renegades at historic Joe Becker Stadium.

On Wednesday night, on the third pitch of the bottom of the 10th, John Prudhom delivered the winning home run for a 5-4 victory.

On Tuesday, Joplin trailed Jefferson City 10-1 after 4 1/2 innings, but the Outlaws plated two runs in the fifth, six in the sixth, one in the seventh, and one in the eighth to erase that nine-run deficit and earn a 11-10 victory.

The Outlaws stand at 18-14 overall and 12-13 MINK League.

In the game Wednesday, Prudhom sparked Joplin offensively with one run scored, two hits, three RBI, and two walks. Joe Kinder added two RBI, Ryan Lorber two hits, and Jack Hanstad worked one-third of the Outlaws’ nine walks with three. Joplin finished the evening with a mere five hits.

Austin Gottola earned the victory in relief and he pitched two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts and no walks. Chase Plymell took a no-decision and he allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over the first six innings.

Lane Threlkeld took the loss for the Renegades.

In the six-run sixth on Tuesday, the Outlaws pieced together five hits: Parker Dunn led off with a ground rule double, Ryan Lorber connected on a single for two runners aboard, Alec Capshaw’s double brought home both Dunn and Lorber, Zack Ehlen singled home Hanstad and Capshaw, and Prudhom hit a RBI single.

Capshaw and Donovan Sutti each led the Outlaws with three hits and Ehlen and Hanstad each added two. Ehlen, David Butterfield, Lorber, Hanstad, and Capshaw each scored twice. Capshaw drove in four runs and Ehlen, Sutti, and Prudhom each had two.

Austin Neal earned the victory in relief with a scoreless inning of work and he worked through a pair of walks. Actually, so did fellow reliever Damian Acosta, who earned the save after a scoreless ninth inning. Tyler Gum, Neal, and Acosta combined for four scoreless innings despite seven walks between the three arms.

Outlaw pitchers had to overcome 12 walks.

Joplin returns to action Friday on the road against St. Joseph.