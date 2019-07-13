Fans may soon be able to buy used Arrowhead Stadium seats, possibly before the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason next month.

Jackson County is set to approve a contract that would allow those sales.

Under the proposal, seats with Arrowhead logos on their metal end caps would sell for $399 a pair. Double seats with no logo would go for $299 and singles for $199.

Customers could request specific seat numbers for an additional $20 charge. Jackson County residents will have the first crack at the seats.

The proposed contract would guarantee the county $75,000 up front to cover the hauling and storage charges on 30,000 seats. The county and its vendor would then split the net proceeds for the seat sales evenly.