ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt was looking for a single. He ended up getting a whole lot more.

Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Michael Feliz in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 6-5 on Wednesday, dealing the Pirates their fifth loss in six games.

St. Louis trailed 4-3 when Tommy Edman singled off Francisco Liriano (4-2) with one out in the seventh and José Martínez walked. Feliz relieved, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th homer.

"I had two strikes there, I was just trying to put something in play," Goldschmidt said. "I knew a single would tie the game up there so if I could just put something in play maybe find a hole and at least tie the game up and was able to get enough of it to get it out of there."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Feliz's stuff matches up better against Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill than anyone else out of the Pittsburgh bullpen.

"Goldschmidt and O'Neill were 0 for 5 against him coming in," Hurdle said. "Unfortunately the fastball location was off on the pitch he threw Goldy today."

John Brebbia (3-3) struck out four in two perfect innings. Carlos Martínez gave up an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth before Starling Marté hit into a forceout, giving Martinez his sixth save in eight chances.

"The bullpen continued to be somewhat the unsung heroes," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "They're not in our clubhouse, but sometimes they get overlooked for doing their job."

O'Neill also homered for the Cardinals, who won two of three from the Pirates.

O'Neill singled in a run in the first and hit a solo homer in the fifth. He is 10 for his past 20 with four home runs.

"I'm just trying to see the ball and keep things simple," O'Neill said. "Just hit it where it's pitched and good things are going to happen off of that."

Daniel Ponce de Leon made his first start since the Cardinals announced he was joining the rotation and gave up four runs, eight hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Pirates starter Chris Archer allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Archer had a pair of hits, including an RBI single in a three-run fourth, after starting the season 1 for 25 at the plate. Reynolds chased de Leon with a two-run single.

"O'Neill got me," Archer said. "He's hot right now. I definitely want to execute better in that situation."

Marte homered in the first, his fourth home run on a six-game trip.

"It's good to win this series," Goldschmidt said. "Yesterday we were right there, just couldn't get the hit. Today we were able to. That's what we've got to find a way to go is win those close games."

MILESTONE HIT

Cardinals C Andrew Knizner got his first major league hit with a double in the second inning that set up José Martínez's sacrifice fly.

TRAINING ROOM

Cardinals: INF Jedd Gyorko (right wrist surgery) hit off a tee for the first time since getting hurt. "I don't want to get too excited about anything yet because there's still a lot of steps to go," Gyorko said. "But we're definitely I think on the mend. Everything is feeling better than what it used to so we're headed in the right direction."

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson is to start Thursday night at Cincinnati and RHP Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.99 ERA). Hudson is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career appearances against the Reds.