UPDATE: The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday evening that 13-year-old Summer Allen has been located and is safe.

Original story below:

The Columbia Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday in north-central Columbia.

Summer Skye Allen left a residence by herself and was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday walking southbound toward Business Loop 70 from the Super 7 Motel at 1306 Rangeline St., the police said in a news release.

Summer is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands between 5-2 and 5-5 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral tank top, blue jean capris and flip flops.

"While we are always concerned for the safety of children who leave their home and don't return as expected, the extreme heat we have been experiencing is an important factor in locating Summer," Assistant Chief Jill Schlude said in the release.

Summer has been entered in the national runaway database. Anyone who sees or hears from her or anyone with information regarding Summer should immediately call 911 or the police department at 573-874-7652.