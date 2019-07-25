It was a tough day for the Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s on offense and manager Tom Bush thinks his team might have set a record.

That’s not a good thing.

The A’s struck out 15 times against the Warrensburg Post 131 Isotopes and only had four hits. Luckily for Rod’s Sports, Bryce Perdieu was clutch and Cam Leftwich was dominant on the mound.

Perdieu hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning and Cam Leftwich kept the Isotopes’ bats quiet for the most part in a complete-game effort during a 3-2 win Wednesday in the first round of the American Legion Zone 2 Tournament at Hidden Valley Park’s Jim Moran Field.

The No. 2-seeded A’s will take on the third-seeded Sedalia Post 642 Travelers at 7 p.m. today in the semifinals.

“I have to hand it to Warrensburg’s pitchers,” Bush said. “I think we had 14 to 16 strikeouts. I don’t think I have witnessed anything like that with the A’s. That might be a record. I don’t know. We have to do better. We have to make an adjustment and at least put the ball in play.”

Leftwich made just his third start of the season and he impressed Bush. He allowed two runs on five hits, didn’t have any walks and struck out 14 batters. With the A’s offense struggling, his lights-out performance was certainly needed.

“I got lucky. I was leaving a lot out over the plate,” Leftwich said. “I am still working on location still honestly. I got lucky that they swung and missed a lot. When they did hit it, they hit it hard.”

Despite not pitching often this season, Bush said that Leftwich has been his most consistent pitcher.

“I thought he would give us the best chance tonight,” Bush said of Leftwich. “He doesn’t get behind often. When he’s ahead in the count, they have to hit his pitch.”

The big right-hander allowed an RBI single to Brodie Payne in the bottom of the third and gave up a home run to Payton Seiz in the fourth. He had 1-2-3 innings four times in seven innings.

Blue Springs loaded the bases in the first inning but were unable to score. The A’s broke through with two runs in the third when Christian Garcia scored from second base on a fly ball off the bat of Sam Carlson, as it was dropped in the infield. Later in the inning, Jake Reed drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.

Warrensburg later tied it before the A’s took the lead in the sixth. Reed reached on an infield error. And with two outs, Perdieu drilled a critical RBI single to left field.

“It felt really good because I have been struggling at the plate myself,” Perdieu said. “It felt good to help the team out and come up clutch. (The hit) came on a curveball and I was kind of surprised he threw one. He was blowing it by me with the fastball.”

Jared Larson led the A’s by going 2-for-4 with a double.