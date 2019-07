AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, JULY 26

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Hidden Valley Park

1 p.m. — Game 9: Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s vs. St. Joseph Post 11 (Jim Moran Field)

4 p.m. — Game 10: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Warrensburg Post 131 (Jim Moran Field)

7 p.m. — Game 11 (winners’ bracket final): Lee’s Summit Post 189 Auxiliary Outlaws vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers (Jim Moran Field)

SATURDAY, JULY 27

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Hidden Valley Park

4 p.m. — Game 12: Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s-St. Joseph Post 11 winner vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike-Warrensburg Post 131 winner (Jim Moran Field)

7 p.m. — Game 13 (losers’ bracket final): Lee’s Summit Outlaws-Sedalia Post 642 Travelers loser vs. Game 12 winner (Jim Moran Field)

SUNDAY, JULY 28

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 2 Tournament

At Hidden Valley Park

1 p.m. — Game 14: Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner (second game will follow if Game 14 is team’s first loss) (Jim Moran Field)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Hamburg/Gstaad/WTA Jurmala/Palermo, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: Senior British Open, 6 a.m., 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Swimming: FINA World Championships, 6 a.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• Cycling: Tour de France, 7 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Evian Championship, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Baseball: National Youth Championships: 13U quarterfinals, 9 a.m., noon, CBSSN (274)

• Various: Pan American Games, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Swimming: FINA World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Atlanta, 11 a.m., 7 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA/WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Girls Junior Championship, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Water polo: FINA World Championships women’s bronze medal match, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: ARCA Series: Pocono, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Water polo: FINA World Championships women’s gold medal match, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Binghamton, 5 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Barracuda Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Sonoma, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: USA Outdoor Championships, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• World TeamTennis: Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Various: Pan American Games, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: Atlanta United at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Swimming: FINA World Championships, 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)