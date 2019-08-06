The Kansas City Mavericks said goodbye to one player and hello to three others Monday.

The ECHL team announced the signing of rookie forward Ryan Galt to a one-year contract and announced that defenseman Jordan Klimek has been traded to the Maine Mariners for defensemen Derek Pratt and Garrett Cecere.

In 66 games with the Mavericks last season, Klimek scored six goals and notched 12 assists for 18 points and a plus-14 rating.

“We’re excited about both transactions,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said Monday afternoon. “It’s always exciting to sign a young player, to bring him into camp and to see how he develops.

“And Jordan was a very good player for us last season, but we were able to make a deal that we believe will help both teams.”

Galt, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, played in four games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, and scored one goal. The 5-foot-11, 181 pounder forward played collegiately at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he scored eight goals and tallied 19 assists for 27 points in 115 games.

“We talked to people who saw Galt play collegiately and they say he has what it takes to make it at this level,” Dickson said. “We’re all about developing young players and we believe he can make an impact this season.”

Pratt, a native of Mount Hermon, Massachusetts, stands 6-2 and weighs in at 194 pounds. He played in 63 games for the Mariners last season, scoring two goals and tallying 16 assists with a plus-8 rating and 78 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old also spent time at the American Hockey League level, playing one game for the Utica Comets.

“He’s a big kid who can make an impact on the ice,” Dickson said of Pratt.

Cecere hails from West Des Moines, Iowa, and played in 49 games for Maine during his rookie season, scoring one goal and adding six assists. The 5-8, 165 pounder’s disciplined style of play resulted in him having just six penalty minutes all season.

“With Galt coming from Omaha and Cecere from Des Moines, it’s exciting to have two kids from the Midwest who could make our (training) camp that much more competitive,” Dickson said.

“When you announce deals like this, it gets you excited for the start of the season.”

The Mavericks are scheduled to begin the season Oct. 11 at Tulsa and the home opener is Oct. 12 against the Indy Fuel.