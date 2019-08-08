The 8th Annual Randolph Area YMCA Benefit Golf Tournament is taking place Saturday, Aug. 24 at Moberly’s Heritage Hills Golf Course.

The four person scramble event has a tee time of 8 a.m.

Cost is $50 per person and registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 9. Mulligans can be purchased for $5 each, with a maximum of eight purchases per team.

Registration forms can be picked up, as well as dropped off along with payment at the YMCA located at 1000 KWIX Road during regular business hours.

Prizes will be awarded, and a lunch will be provided to participants.

For additional information contact Jamie Shirk at 263-3600 or by email to jshirk@randolphareaymca.com.