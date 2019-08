WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hertha BSC at Bayern Munich, 6 a.m., FS1 (Comcast 43)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Czech Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, noon, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, noon, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Cleveland at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, noon, TENNIS (277)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Pro basketball: Big3: Dallas, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur semifinals, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL preseason: Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m., NFL (180)

• Bowling: PWBA Orlando Open, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Concord, Mass., 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL preseason: Chiefs at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Bristol), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at León, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: WTA Western & Southern Open, 7 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLS: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Boxing: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco De Vaca, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Morelia at América, 9 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL preseason: Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Brainerd, Minn., 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL preseason: Chiefs at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Bristol), 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Czech Masters, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Chelsea, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Baseball: Junior League Final, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Union Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Western & Southern Open, 11:15 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Veracruz at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, noon, TBS (50)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, noon, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: WTA Bronx, 12:45 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Motorsports: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA/ATP Western & Southern Open, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Brainerd, Minn., 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: IndyCar ABC Supply 500, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR WinStar Resort Invitational, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• WNBA: Indiana at Washington, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur championship match, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL preseason: New Orleans at Los Angeles Chargers, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup third-place game: Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City, 4 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Challenge Cup: Minsk, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup championship: North Carolina Courage vs. Lyon, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL preseason: Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: New York Mets at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Bronx, 9 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem, 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Birmingham, England, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Baseball: American Legion World Series, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Baseball: Little League World Series, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Birmingham, England, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Baltimore, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• NFL preseason: San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Badminton: World Championships, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Baltimore, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)