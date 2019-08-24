The unwritten laws of hunting etiquette are practiced by the best outdoor enthusiasts. There are many more of these rules than can be listed, but here are some of the basics:

Waterfowl Hunting

I once took a friend to one of my favorite duck hunting spots on the Missouri River. My brother and I spent hours scouting out this excellent pool behind a dike and I asked my friend to keep the place secret. He shot our limit of ducks that morning. Two weeks later I returned to find my “no longer a friend” with several of his buddies setting out decoys. He had breached an unspoken ethics rule shared among hunters.

Sky Busting: Sky busters or hunters that constantly shoot out of range ruin hunts. I have watched hunters shoot from 100 yards out where a kill is impossible and wounding a bird is common. The rule is to shoot ducks and geese over your decoys, although close pass shots are fine.

Calling to Birds Working Another Spread: Watching waterfowl circling another blind before dropping in provides a good show. Sadly, hunters in distant blinds will occasionally try to call working birds to their blind. This is considered unethical and the better hunters avoid it.

Portable Waterfowl Hunting: Never set up close to another blind. The legal distance is 500 yards in some states, but the unwritten law suggests that you set up out of sight of other blinds. Setting up too close may pull ducks to or away from your decoy spread. Bad calling can ruin the day for everyone.

Your Spot? Sometimes you find a great area where the ducks or geese love to land. This is occasionally a problem on public waters or land. No one has the right to claim public land as theirs, no matter how long they have hunted the area. The rule is first one to arrive hunts.

Boat Hunting: Preparing to launch in the morning can take some time, some please avoid blocking boat ramps. Be prepared to launch when it is your turn, already ensuring that everything is loaded, the plug is in your boat and mooring cables are disconnected from the boat.

Some boats may be smaller than yours. Always slow down when passing to give them less wake. Finally, never shine a spotlight in another boat driver’s eyes.

Your Duck or Goose? Only claim you shot a duck or goose when you were the only hunter that shot. How often do hunters fire at the same bird? More often than not and it’s possible both hunters harvested it. When more than one hunter shoots at the same bird and it uncertain who shot it, take turns adding the duck or goose to your daily limit pile.

Never raise and point your shotgun when a dog or person are in the water. Let the person in charge shoot the cripple unless he asks you to shoot.

Deer Hunting

Always pass on a doe with her yearling. Chances are the young deer will not survive without its mother. Leaving it alone too soon can mean a horrible death for the young deer and two deer gone.

Are you a trophy hunter? Then be a meat hunter too. On occasion a deer may be found alongside a road with its antlers removed. This is a sad waste of good meat and a poor reason for harvesting a buck.

Should you take a deer on public land, don’t loudly celebrate and ruin some other bowhunters day on another ridge. Drag the deer off the trail before field dressing and quietly leave with your trophy. You can loudly celebrate later.

Sighting a deer rifle should be done long before the season opens. You would be amazed how many times we have heard someone shooting at some target while making sure their rifle is sighted in. This creates a dangerous situation with bullets flying around and it does not help anyone’s deer hunt. Anyone shooting at a deer should be totally familiar with their rifle long before the season opens. This means practicing and sighting on an established shooting range.

Quail and Pheasant Hunting

A covey of quail or pheasants jumping up can be startling. Hunters have been shot during this crucial moment when birds are suddenly in the air. This is the time to know exactly where your hunting companions and dogs are.

Hunter’s orange on upland bird hunting clothing is necessary. Some cover is high and hunters disappear. An orange hat and vest or jacket is more visible.

Pheasant hunters generally walk in long parallel lines at the same speed. Want to make your pheasant hunting partner angry? Shoot a bird that jumps up in front of him. A rule of safety and ethics is to only shoot in your zone. Hunters should be spaced 25 to 40 yards apart and always in sight of one another. Each hunter has a zone-of-fire which spans about 45 degrees directly in front of each hunter.

Quail or grouse hunters that generally work in smaller groups through heavy cover must always know where each hunter is at all times. Don’t shoot quickly, but take your time and pick a bird.

Grouse hunting may require quicker shooting because they reside in heavy cover. Make sure you always know where your hunting partners and dogs are before touching the trigger.

Speaking of dogs, some run after birds on the flush and even jump up to try and catchy one. This brings up another important rule of upland bird hunting, always shoot high, never low. Some birds fly low over the cover to escape.

Avoid hunting with those that shoot first and think later. These are usually so-called hunters that are keeping score for later bragging rights. Hunting is not a competitive sport and should always be about enjoying the experience. Snap shooters are dangerous and very likely to have an accident.

– Kenneth Kieser, a veteran outdoors writer and member of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame and National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, writes a weekly outdoors column for The Examiner. Reach him at kieserkenneth@gmail.com.