The story of a small-town football team rallying from its history of losing seasons to unify its community is one everyone knows, so much so that it’s been played out on screen in Friday Night Lights — both the movie and the television show.

Hallsville coach Justin Conyers doesn’t want to just know that stereotype, though. He wants the Indians to emulate it.

“We’re trying to build a new culture around football here in Hallsville,” Conyers said Friday. “I think we got off to a pretty good start tonight.”

Pretty good start, indeed. Led by Conyers, who took the helm of the Indians this year after winning five straight district championships and a state title at Battle, Hallsville churned out a 40-0 season-opening win against Tolton on its home turf.

While both teams were debuting new leadership — Tolton with former Missouri All-American Michael Egnew — a blowout from either side wasn't widely expected.

But Hallsville senior Cooper Crane said the Indians' opponents may need to get used to it.

“With our fast-paced offense, I think we’re gonna be scoring a lot of five-touchdown games, to be honest,” the running back said.

The win actually featured six touchdowns, with five coming from Crane himself. The standout also converted two of three conversion attempts.

“That’s kind of what you expect out of Cooper,” Conyers said. “You know, you go back and you watch all the game films from last year, and he was the guy.”

Crane, a staple for Hallsville’s offense, serves as a strong foundation for the culture Conyers is trying to create.

Most of the team's 16 seniors have played together throughout childhood, including senior quarterback Jake Ashburn, who made his return to the field Friday night after taking his junior season off.

“It’s crazy,” Ashburn said. “Time flew by. Us being seniors now is kind of surreal.”

The sense of family was evident following the game as players celebrated with each other, their families, classmates and coaches outside the locker room. For Conyers, who said he made the move to Hallsville because of his family, the feeling was hard to describe.

“I can’t explain my emotions I feel right now because this is what it’s about,” Conyers said. “When you look around and you hear the music playing and you see this family atmosphere that this town has — it’s something special. I’m very, very excited to be a part of this community.”

Conyers’ players are excited to have him, too.

“We have the best coaching staff in the state, and I honestly believe that,” Crane said.

It would be easy to relish a win like the one Hallsville earned Friday night, but the Indians have a whole season of work ahead of them.

Next week, Hallsville faces Ava for its first road game. Ava finished last season 11-2 and won its season opener 38-36 against Buffalo.

“You can’t let this (win) carry over into next week’s practice,” Conyers said. “I already told them it’s gotta be a grind next week.”

“There’s always things to work on,” Ashburn said, adding that his passing game and footwork were things he planned to focus on in the coming week.

Rest assured, though, Hallsville plans to put in the work. It also plans to see the results.

“This is the season that Hallsville gets put on the map,” Crane said. “I promise. I can guarantee that.”