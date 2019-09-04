Blue Springs volleyball coach Katie Straka said her team pulled away in the first set thanks to the scrapy defense of libero Abby Christenson and won the second set thanks to the serving of Ella Duchane during a 25-15, 25-20 non-conference, season-opening win against Lee’s Summit Tuesday.

Chloe Kaminski led the Wildcats with eight kills and Aliyah Bello had six. Lily Letchworth added 10 assists and Christennson had eight digs.

PARK HILL 25-25, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 20-22: The Blue Springs South volleyball team had a tough season opening matchup Suburban Big Six Conference rival Park Hill in a loss to the Trojans Tuesday.

Aubrey LaPour led the Jaguars (0-1) with seven kills and Ryleigh McBurney added five aces.