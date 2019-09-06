The Blue Springs South volleyball team rebounded from a loss to Park Hill in its season opener and came away wit a 25-22, 25-15 victory over St. Joseph Central in a non-conference contest Thursday.

Ryleigh McBurney led the Jaguars (1-1) with 11 digs, Aubrey LaPour had a team-high eight kills and Carsen Murray added six kills and four aces.

The South junior varsity team also won 25-22, 25-23.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 25-25, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 19-20: The Bears fell to 0-2 on the season after a non-conference loss to the Broncos Thursday.

Gia Moore led the Bears with five kills and added nine digs. Patience Farmer had a team-best 15 digs.