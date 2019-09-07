Area squads from Chillicothe, Southwest Livingston, Carrollton, Marceline prevail. All except Southwest now 2-0
C-T-AREA
Chillicothe (2-0) 50, Kirksville 21
Southwest Livingston (1-1) 66, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62
Carrollton (2-0) 24, Westran 6
Pattonsburg 94, Braymer (0-2) 38
Gallatin 20, Hamilton: Penney (1-1) 14
Lexington 38, Trenton (0-2) 6
Marceline (2-0) 50, Knox County 16
Monroe City 30, Brookfield (0-2) 14
Slater 38, Polo (0-2) 20
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 56, Harrisonville 20
Excelsior Springs 24, St. Joseph: Benton (0-2) 14
Cameron (2-0), KC: East 21
KC: Center 35, St. Joseph: Lafayette (1-1) 21
Savannah (1-1) 27, Pleasant Hill 20
KC: St. Pius X (1-1) 14, St. Michael the Archangel 0
