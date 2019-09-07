The Grain Valley defense and kicker Jack Knust was all the Grain Valley football team needed Friday.

Knust booted two fourth-quarter field goals and the defense limited host Grandview to just 170 total yards to claim a 6-3 Suburban Small Seven victory.

Knust hit on a 32-yard field goal with nine minutes left to tie it 3-3. He then drilled a 25-yard attempt with 2:46 to put the Eagles ahead.

Jamoure Golden rushed for 97 yards on 22 attempts and Tanner Bailon gained 81 yards in 11 carries to lead the Grain Valley offense.

Willie Lanear had 8.5 tackles and Seth Dankenbring had seven tackles, including a sack, to lead the defense as the Eagles improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in he conference.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 45, FORT OSAGE 7: Fort Osage was no match for host Lee’s Summit West in a non-conference matchup Friday.

McGwire Ebbrect scored on a 4-yard touchdown run for the Indians’ only points in the fourth quarter.

The Titans held Fort Osage to just 189 total yards, including just 75 yards rushing.

VAN HORN 61, BUTLER 12: Van Horn improved to 2-0 with a slightly easier win than last week’s overtime squeaker against Kansas City East.

LIBERTY NORTH 49, TRUMAN 3: Josh Dixon booted a 26-yard field goal but that was all Truman could muster in a Suburban Large Seven home loss to Liberty North Friday.

The Patriots, who dropped to 0-2 overall and in the conference, were limited to 132 total yards by the Eagles.

Carter Brown rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries and completed 5 of 13 passes for 18 yards to lead Truman.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 0: Lee’s Summit North bounced back from last week’s upset loss to Liberty North in a big way to rout visiting Central.

BLAIR OAKS 44, OAK GROVE 21: Oak Grove dropped to 1-1 with a non-conference loss to the Blair Oaks Falcons Friday.

ST. PIUS X 14, ST. MICHAEL 0: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic played St. Pius X tough but fell Friday.

Ethan Smith gained 62 yards on six carries to lead the Guardians (0-2), but they failed to score.