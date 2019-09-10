AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Blue Springs South in the Blue Springs South Tournament
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
Pembroke Hill Tournament
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
KA-MO Classic
At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley (Kan.)
Panther Cup
At Oak Grove High School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Green Ridge
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Holden at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville
7 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Liberty North vs. Truman at Adair Park
4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
5 p.m. — West Platte vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Blue Springs at Carthage Dual Challenge, Carthage YMCA
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Belton at Blue Springs Family YMCA
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Pembroke Hill
4 p.m. — Liberty vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Belton vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake
3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Bingham Middle School
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
Pembroke Hill Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Smithville at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Liberty North at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Columbia Battle, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Rock Bridge at Centennial Pool-Plex
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Belton at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course
3:15 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Truman at WinterStone Golf Course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit, 10 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Track and field: U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Swimming: World Para Championships, noon, OLY (208)
• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: England at Kosovo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Track and field: U.S. vs. Europe, 6 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• Soccer: United States at Uruguay, 7 p.m., FS1 (43), KUKC-UNI (17)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Soccer: Argentina vs. Mexico, 9 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• Tennis: WTA Hiroshima/Nanchang/Zhengzou, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
Tuesday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)