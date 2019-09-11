Despite competing in several off events, the Blue Springs South boys swimming and diving team still had enough to cruise to a victory in a three-team meet Tuesday.

The Jaguars won eight events to total 534 points to easily outdistance Belton (296) and Grain Valley (277) at the Blue Springs Family YMCA.

“Competing in mostly off events today, we came through with some really strong performances,” Blue Springs South coach Errich Oberlander said. “We have quite a few little things to clean up, but it is still early in the season and this team is really showing some tremendous improvement.”

The Jaguars swept all three relays, all in state consideration times. Ryan Griffel, George Bahr, Luke Fournier and Josh Hafner won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 53.06 seconds.

Griffel, Hafner, Carter McIntosh and Landon Luke prevailed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.58), while Luke, McIntosh, Gannon Grieb and Bahr won the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.16).

Hafner won the 500 freestyle (5:43.77), Bahr took first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.40) and Fournier prevailed in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.43). Broedy Gilburn took first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.89) and Danny Blocker won the 100 freestyle (59.85).

Wyatt Huffman led Grain Valley with a pair of victories, both in state consideration times. He won the 200 individual medley (2:08.67) and 100 butterfly (1:00.52).

Grain Valley’s Jordon Jarman won the 50 freestyle (25.86), while Eli Hendricks won diving (203.35).