As thunder and rain rattled the roof of the Blue Springs High School gymnasium, coach Katie Straka’s Wildcats were taking care of business down on the court in their first conference match of the season.

Straka called Blue Springs’ 25-15, 25-18 Suburban Big Six victory over Raymore-Peculiar a “complete team win” as every player who stepped on the court contributed.

Outside hitter Chloe Kaminski led the Wildcats with 10 kills and matched libero Anna Christenson’s 16 digs.

Setter Lilly Letchworth had a team-high 24 assists and reliable middle hitter Cherray Wilson served seven points in a row in Game 2 to make sure the Panthers didn’t make a late run.

Both games featured streaks by each team, but each time the visitors made a run at the Wildcats, Straka had an answer.

When Wilson entered the back row, it was a 12-all game. When she left the Wildcats owned a 19-12 lead. And she finished with three aces.

“We did a lot of little things – good little things – that resulted in this win,” Straka said after her team improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in league play. “This was really a complete team win. It’s great for a coach to work on something at practice and then to go out and see your team implement it in a game.”

Wilson nodded in agreement.

“I had no idea I was serving all those points in the second set,” Wilson said. “I was just thinking about what coach was talking about, because we did a lot of talking during our timeouts about what was working for us tonight and how we had been working on those things in practice.

“We had some nice streaks, especially in the second game, and I’m happy I was part of that one while I was serving.”

The only aspect of Thursday night Wilson did not enjoy was the weather.

“It was raining so hard, and the wind was rattling our roof,” she said, rolling her eyes. “I didn’t want our roof to start leaking or anything like that. We were playing so well I didn’t want anything to stop us from playing tonight.”