Tolton hoped to gain its first win with Michael Egnew as head coach Friday night against St. Francis Borgia.

While the Trailblazers did score in Columbia for the first time this season, they were eventually overmatched by the Knights by a final score of 35-14.

Tolton (0-3) took the lead into halftime at 8-7 but allowed four second-half touchdowns to stay winless on the season.

Trailblazer seniors CJ Campbell and Connor Fogue scored a touchdown a piece to give their team life throughout the contest.

Tolton heads out on the road for the rest of September. First, it faces St. Dominic. Then, to end the month, it travels to play 2018 Class 3 runner-up Cardinal Ritter.

Centralia guts out 10-7 win at Palmyra

Give the advantage for the Clarence Cannon Conference to the Panthers from Boone County.

Centralia, ranked No. 6 in Class 2, took down No. 9 Palmyra 10-7 on the road Friday to not only stay undefeated, but inch one step closer to a league title.

Luke Hunter, who rushed for 270 yards overall, scored a touchdown in the opening quarter for Centralia, which relied on a field goal by Jake Freidel in the final period to win.

Beau Gordon led the strong Centralia defense with 12 tackles, including two stops for loss.

Centralia (3-0) plays at Highland in Week 4.

Southern Boone stays hot with 61-41 victory

Southern Boone football continued its winning ways with a 61-41 victory over Versailles in Ashland on Friday.

Eagles running back Tristan John posted four touchdowns in the game to help his team improve to 3-0.

Class 3 No. 6 Southern Boone heads on the road to face Eldon next Friday.

Hallsville back on track with 38-6 triumph

After a close loss to Ava in Week 2, the Justin Conyers-led Hallsville football team dominated Eldon for a 38-6 win in Week 3.

A 24-point second quarter helped Hallsville separate itself from the Mustangs and improve to 2-1.

The Indians travel to face Osage next Friday. In two weeks, Hallsville will face off with Boone County rival Southern Boone.

Harrisburg wins two in a row

Things look promising in Harrisburg.

After a 1-9 season for the Bulldogs in 2018, they’ve already eclipsed that win total this fall with a 20-14 win over Salisbury.

Harrisburg improves to 2-1 and faces a stiff test at Westran next week.

