NEVADA — The Seneca Indians sprinted out to the game’s first 33 points and that proved more than enough in a 39-18 victory Friday night over the Nevada Tigers in Big 8 Conference West play.

The Indians scored their first points only 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest on a Trey Wilson 25-yard touchdown run and Wilson scored a second TD late in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Just 2:10 in the second quarter, Jaxson Graham scored on a 2-yard TD run and Lance Stephens and Monty Mailes connected on a 60-yard TD pass late in the first half, as the Indians took a 27-0 lead into intermission.

Stephens and Daythen Long connected on a TD pass for that 33-0 advantage.

Seneca (2-1), after winning consecutive road games against Reeds Spring and Nevada, returns home in Week 4 against Cassville, a team that has not lost a regular season game since 2017 … and that loss was 33-14 against Seneca at Earl Campbell Stadium in Week 7.

Cassville won the final two regular season games in 2017, all nine games last season, and its first three games this season, bringing the total to 14 straight.

Cassville held off Monett for a 21-14 victory in the “Barry County Brawl” in Week 3. The Wildcats held on by the skin of their teeth after building a 21-0 lead.

Cassville and Seneca will not only have an impact on the Big 8 Conference West, but also Class 3, District 6.

Cassville stands on top of the district at 47.67 points, followed by Mount Vernon (43), Monett (36.67), Seneca (35.67), Reeds Spring (34.33), Hollister (26), Aurora (23), and Nevada (13.67).

The Indians have games in three of the next four weeks against district opponents, with Monett and Mount Vernon in back-to-back weeks to start October.