The Blue Springs girls tennis team took two out of three doubles matches and that proved to be the difference in a white-knuckle 5-4 win over Suburban Big Six rival Lee’s Summit North Monday.

Bentley Walters and Malina McGaw won the No. 1 doubles match 10-5 over Kelly Connolly and Sarah Green, and Allie Brown and Molly Hocker won at No. 2 doubles 10-8 to give the Wildcats an early advantage.

In singles play, Walters won 10-0 at No. 1 over Connolly, Allie Brown defeated Riley Young 10-2 at No. 2 and McGaw was a 10-2 winner over Ashley Barron at No. 3 for Blue Springs.

For the Broncos, Barron and Lauren Draney won their lone doubles match with a 10-7 win over Danielle Bond and Jamie Bowman. In singles play, Green defeated Bond 10-2, Morgan McGurk beat Bowman 10-3 and Draney downed Hocker 10-5.