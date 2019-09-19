Former Crowder and current professional pitcher Aaron Ashby has been named one of two winners of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Robin Yount Performance Awards.

Ashby wins the organization’s top Minor League pitcher for the 2019 season, while Trent Grisham wins top player honors.

Ashby and Grisham receive their awards at a pregame ceremony at Milwaukee’s Miller Park on Saturday when the Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Fan Appreciation Night.

In only his second pro season, Ashby finished 2019 with a 5-10 overall record and a 3.50 ERA with 135 strikeouts and 60 walks over 126 innings and 24 appearances between Single-A Advanced Carolina (his final destination) and Single-A Wisconsin (his starting point).

Ashby put up strong numbers in the first half of the season for Wisconsin: 3-4 record and a 3.54 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 28 walks in 61 innings. He earned his first all-star honor and left the Midwest League as its strikeouts leader.

Ashby started out strong after his promotion to Carolina: 16 strikeouts and 14 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two starts against Winston-Salem and Potomac.

The Brewers selected the 6-foot-2, 181-pound Ashby with the 125th overall pick (fourth round) in 2018 and he’s become one of the highest-rated prospects in the Milwaukee system.

At Crowder, Ashby both started and pitched in relief for the 2017 Roughrider team that reached the JUCO World Series and then he led NJCAA Division I in strikeouts his sophomore season. Ashby dramatically improved his draft position from 2017 to 2018.