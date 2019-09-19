The Kansas City Comets have restructured their front office ahead of the 2019-20 season, and that excited an individual who expects to make an impact on, and off the playing field.

Comets goalkeeper Mark Saxby will become a part of the front office as the Comets’ new director of community engagement. The Comets’ starting goalkeeper for the past two seasons, Saxby said he has embraced the Comets fanbase and the Kansas City community.

“I can’t wait to get more engaged, to interact with our fans,” Saxby said Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited for the upcoming season and my new role – where I hope to let everyone I come in contact with in the metro area know about what the Comets have to offer.

“I want our fans to embrace this team and I want a new fanbase to embrace this team, too. We offer so many great things at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and my role with the team is getting everyone as excited as I am.”

Saxby will be charged with increasing the team’s profile through targeted community involvement and charitable partnerships.

“I want to meet a lot of people, and do everything I can to spread the word about the Comets,” he added.

As part of the restructuring, Brian Budzinski will rejoin the team’s ownership group. He was part of the group that brought the Comets back to Kansas City in 2010.

In other sweeping changes, Scott Levinson returns to the front office as vice president of business operations, a role that he had maintained for a majority of the team’s nine-year history. Levinson takes over for Colin Weaver, who has stepped down from day-to-day operations.

Mike Rodriguez, another long-term veteran of the staff, has been promoted to director of ticketing. He will head up the team’s ticket operations, including group sales and season tickets.

Jeff Husted, former director of marketing and public relations, has accepted a full-time position with the Major Arena Soccer League, although he will remain available to the Comets in an advisory role as needed.