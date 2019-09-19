AURORA — The East Newton Lady Patriots earned a 10-7 victory in nine innings Tuesday against Big 8 Conference foe Aurora, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth.

The Lady Patriots were helped out in the ninth by Aurora committing three of its eight total errors.

Katie Kester earned the victory and she allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks over nine innings. She threw 148 pitches, 73 percent of them for strikes or 108 strikes. Kester fired a first pitch strike to 29 of the 39 batters she faced.

Offensively, Josie Guinn, Kaitlyn Hailey, and Alexis Harris-Schmidt each led East Newton with two hits and Makenna Brasier, Kester, Macy Bowman, and Liz Barrat each had one. Hailey doubled twice and Barrat and Kester also hit doubles. Barrat drove in three runs and Harris-Schmidt two, while eight different East Newton players crossed home plate with Guinn and Hailey both scoring twice.

East Newton improved to 9-3 overall and the Lady Patriots won all of 10 games last season en route to a final record of 10-17.

On Monday, Class 2 East Newton rolled to a 11-0 victory over Class 4 Joplin, scoring 11 runs over a three-inning span and relying on a five-hitter by Kester.

East Newton pushed across five runs in the third, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth.

Kester collected two runs scored, three hits, and four RBI in addition to being the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and walked none. Over 14 innings pitched against Joplin and Aurora, Kester struck out 22 and walked none.

Kayla Higginbotham and Shaw Coburn each added two hits for the Lady ‘Pats, while Higginbotham and Guinn both drove in two. Brasier scored three runs and Higginbotham scored twice.

East Newton returns to action Monday at home against Logan-Rogersville.