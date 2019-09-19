ANDERSON — The McDonald County Lady Mustangs rebounded from their first loss of the season with a commanding 11-3 victory Tuesday over Big 8 Conference rival Seneca.

McDonald County scored two runs in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth, and four in the sixth, while Seneca only managed one run in three different innings.

Alexa Hopkins earned the victory in the circle and she allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

Chelsea Beville took the loss and she allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

Rita Santillan provided McDonald County a spark at the top of the order and she had three runs scored, two hits (including a triple), and two RBI. Madeline McCall had a pair of hits and three RBI. Reagan Myrick tripled for her lone hit. The Lady Mustangs tallied seven stolen bases with three by senior third baseman Whitney Kinser.

Beville led Seneca with two hits, one run scored, and one RBI. Kayla French and Mady Dunbar each crossed home plate for the Lady Indians and Kayden McNight and Maci Brown each drove in runs.

McDonald County improved to 9-1 overall and 5-0 Big 8, while Seneca dropped to 4-6 and 1-2 Big 8. The Lady Indians had won three of their last four entering Tuesday’s game; one of the highlights was Beville’s abbreviated four-inning no-hitter against Carl Junction.