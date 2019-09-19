The Neosho Lady Wildcats fell one win shy of their first victory in Central Ozark Conference play, losing 5-4 to Carthage on Tuesday at the Neosho Tennis Courts.

Neosho won three singles and one doubles matches in a dual that came down to the wire — No. 1 singles Sarah Werner defeated Bailey Rodebush 8-3, No. 3 Michelle Lindsay defeated Hannah Dixon 8-4, and No. 5 Samantha Ortiz defeated Lucy Butler 8-4, and No. 1 doubles Werner-Lindsay defeated Rosebush-Hadley Hicklin 8-6.

No. 2 Emily Mitchell lost 8-6 to Hicklin, No. 4 Rylee Marion lost 8-3 to Isabelle Johnston, and No. 6 Emily Lemus lost 9-8 (11-9) in a tiebreaker against Ginger Butler.

No. 2 doubles Mitchell-Marion lost 8-6 to Dixon-Lucy Butler and No. 3 Ortiz-Emily Galbraith lost 8-4 to Johnston-Ginger Butler.

The Lady Wildcats changed up their lineup a little bit for their dual against Carthage.

On Monday, Neosho lost all nine matches against Mount Vernon.

In singles, No. 1 Werner lost 8-3 to Brandee Loftus, No. 2 Mitchell lost 8-5 to Kassidy Anderson, No. 3 Lindsay lost 8-1 to Brooke Loftus, No. 4 Gabrielle McCauley lost 8-2 to Jessah Anderson, No. 5 Marion lost 8-3 to Sadie Heisner, and No. 6 Ortiz lost 8-5 to Emilee Smith.

No. 1 doubles Werner-McCauley lost 8-2 to Brandee Loftus-Kassidy Anderson, No. 2 Mitchell-Lindsay lost 8-5 to Brooke Loftus-Heisner, and No. 3 Marion-Ortiz lost 8-0 to Jessah Anderson-Smith.

Neosho — 2-6 overall, 0-5 COC — returned to action Thursday at home against Branson and the Lady Wildcats travel Friday to compete in the Republic Tournament. The Lady Wildcats return home Tuesday for a dual against conference rival Webb City.